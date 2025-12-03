Aladwa disowns joint Nairobi gubernatorial bid with Kuria, affirms 2027 candidature on ODM ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 3 – Makadara MP George Aladwa has declined former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria’s offer to become his running mate in Nairobi’s 2027 gubernatorial race.

Aladwa, who is also the ODM Nairobi Branch Chairman, told his supporters that he will be throwing his hat in the race to unseat incumbent Governor Johnson Sakaja

He cited his experience as the city’s longest-serving politician as one of the qualities that make him best suited to lead.

“I wish to clear the air today. I have said I will not be Moses Kuria’s deputy. I have firmly stated that I will be vying for the position of Governor of Nairobi on the ODM party ticket in 2027,” Aladwa said.

Kuria, who has previously served as a Gatundu South MP and President William Ruto’s Advisor Moses Kuria on Monday unveiled Aladwa as his running mate in the 2027 Nairobi gubernatorial race, marking one of the earliest and most unexpected political pairings ahead of the next General Election.

The former CS had announced his candidacy in October. He explained his choice of Aladwa was driven purely by a shared commitment to transforming Nairobi—not by ethnicity or party affiliation.

“Not because of our tribes. Not because of our parties. Because we care for Nairobi. Because we understand what Nairobians are going through. Because we have local, regional and global networks to fix Nairobi,” Kuria said during the announcement which was accompanied by a poster of him and Aladwa.

“Because we have many years of combined leadership and managerial experience. Because we are not tribal. Because we have what it takes to MAKE NAIROBI WORK AGAIN,”

His decision, he said earlier, was inspired by President William Ruto’s public frustration over Nairobi’s deteriorating standards—particularly rampant garbage, poor sanitation, and failing urban infrastructure.

“Dear President William Ruto. Today you spoke to my heart… Nairobi cannot continue to be the city of filth, garbage and incompetence. I have heard your cry. That is why I will offer myself to be the governor of the great County of Nairobi in 2027,” Kuria posted on his social media pages on October 13.

Aladwa, a former City mayor and Kuria now join Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and business woman Agnes Ngure as among the high-profile politicians to declare his intention to unseat Governor Johnson Sakaja.