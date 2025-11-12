President Ruto to address joint sitting of parliament on November 20

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – President William Ruto will address a joint sitting of Parliament on Thursday, November 20, 2025.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula and Senate Speaker Amason Kingi, informed MPs that the session will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Main Parliament Buildings in Nairobi.

The special sitting has been convened in line with Standing Order 22(2) of the National Assembly and Standing Order 25(2) of the Senate, which stipulate the procedures for notifying legislators about the date, time, and venue of such sessions.

The Constitution requires the Head of State to report to the nation once every year on the measures taken and progress achieved in realizing national values as set out in Article 10.

Under Article 132(1)(c) of the Constitution, the President is required to report to Parliament and to the people of Kenya on the measures the government has taken and the progress made in realising national values and principles of governance.

He is also required to submit to the progress made in fulfilling our international obligation