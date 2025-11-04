India donates 16 tonnes of anti-vector disease medicines to Afghanistan, says Taliban

Kabul, Nov 4— India has donated more than 16 tonnes of anti–vector-borne disease medicines and diagnostic kits to Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health, a Taliban spokesperson said on Sunday, calling it part of New Delhi’s continued support to the country’s health sector.

In posts on X, the spokesperson said the supplies would bolster Afghanistan’s National Malaria and Other Vector-Borne Diseases Prevention Programme and help combat malaria, dengue and leishmaniasis, which remain major public-health threats in several regions. The ministry welcomed the “timely and valuable” shipment, saying it would strengthen disease control, particularly in high-risk and vulnerable communities.

The spokesperson added that the donation underlines India’s wider humanitarian and development engagement with Afghanistan.

The assistance arrives as the country responds to a magnitude-6.3 earthquake near Mazar-i-Sharif over the weekend, which officials said killed at least 20 people and injured more than 300.