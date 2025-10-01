UNSC votes to deploy Gang Suppression Force in Haiti ending Kenya’s lead role

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has voted to transition the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission in Haiti into a stronger, more heavily armed Gang Suppression Force (GSF), effectively ending Nairobi’s leadership role in the Caribbean nation.

In a resolution adopted Tuesday, the Council approved the creation of the new force under Resolution 2793, with 12 members voting in favor and three abstaining—Russia, China, and Pakistan. None opposed. The session was chaired by South Korea.

The GSF has been authorized for 12 months and will be backed by a newly created UN Support Office and the Organization of American States (OAS). It will take over from the MSS, whose mandate expires on October 2.

“This adoption offers Haiti hope,” said Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the UN. “That hope has been slipping away as gangs expanded their territory, raped, pillaged, murdered, and terrorized the Haitian population. The very existence of the Haitian state is at stake.”

Waltz praised Kenya and other MSS contributors—including Jamaica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Belize, the Bahamas, and Canada—for their sacrifices but admitted the mission lacked the “scale, scope, and resources” to defeat Haiti’s powerful armed groups.

“Despite laudable efforts, the international community failed to deliver a mission fit for purpose,” he said. “The GSF is designed to correct that.”

Kenya-led 1,000-strong force

Kenya has spearheaded the MSS since October 2023, deploying 735 police officers as the backbone of the nearly 1,000-strong force.

Other nations contributed troops and funding, but Nairobi repeatedly decried inadequate support and broken promises.

President William Ruto previously warned that fragile gains risked being undone, citing delays in equipment delivery and donor countries’ failure to honor commitments.

China and Russia, whose stances were closely watched ahead of the vote, opted to abstain.

Beijing said it respected the MSS’s work but criticized the new resolution for being “ambiguous on several critical issues,” including the composition of the force, rules of engagement, and accountability mechanisms.

“We always maintain that Security Council decisions must be based on careful study and draw lessons from past operations,” China’s envoy said.

Haiti’s Transitional Presidential Council President Laurent Saint welcomed the UNSC’s decision, calling the GSF vital to liberating the country.

Panama, a co-sponsor of the resolution, expressed optimism that the new force would finally establish stability, paving the way for political reforms, elections, and economic recovery.

Unlike the MSS, which mainly provided support to the Haitian National Police, the GSF is mandated under Chapter VII of the UN Charter to conduct proactive anti-gang operations, secure critical infrastructure, and restore state control over territory.

Its authorized strength is expected to exceed 5,500 personnel—more than five times the size of the MSS.