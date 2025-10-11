Connect with us

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi speaks during the opening of the 2024 Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Summit at Nairobi's Safari Park Hotel on October 7, 2024. /X.

Mudavadi Urges COMESA to Strengthen Link Between Peace, Security and Trade

Mudavadi said conflicts across the region continue to undermine cross-border commerce, disrupt supply chains, and diminish investor confidence.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 11 – Kenya has urged the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) to prioritise the integration of peace, security, and trade in its regional agenda, warning that lasting economic growth cannot occur in the absence of stability.

Speaking at a COMESA high-level meeting, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi outlined four key proposals aimed at strengthening the bloc’s future reports and action plans, with particular emphasis on what he termed the peace–security–trade nexus  a priority area for Kenya’s regional policy.

He called for the inclusion of disaggregated data on the economic impact of insecurity, arguing that such information is essential for designing targeted interventions and supporting evidence-based policymaking.

“The disruption of trade, restricted mobility, and fractured supply chains have resulted in significant livelihood losses for our people. Detailed data on these impacts is vital for quantifying the true cost of insecurity and guiding effective regional responses,” Mudavadi said.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary further called for the deliberate integration of peace-building objectives into trade and investment programmes, saying this would allow economic initiatives to directly contribute to stability and resilience, especially in fragile border regions.

In addition, Kenya proposed the expansion of COMESA’s Early Warning System (COMWARN) to cover emerging risks such as climate change, cyber threats, public health crises, and misinformation.

Mudavadi said the system should also be backed by stronger mechanisms to translate early warning into early action at the member state level.

He also urged deeper regional and international partnerships, noting that stronger coordination between the African Union, regional economic communities, member states, and global partners would harmonise mediation, stabilisation, and recovery efforts across the continent.

 “Africa-led processes must remain central to our peacemaking and development agenda,” Mudavadi stressed.

 Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to work with COMESA and other member states to advance peace, strengthen integration, and ensure that the dividends of stability and cooperation are shared by all.

“Kenya remains committed to a peaceful and prosperous region, where trade and security reinforce each other for the benefit of all our peoples,” he said.

