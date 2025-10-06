Kindiki Faults Past Regime, Hails Ruto’s Equal-Access Reforms in North Eastern

GARISSA, Kenya, Oct 6 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has faulted the previous administration for what he termed as deliberate marginalisation of Northern Kenya in development and public services.

Speaking at Water Grounds in Garissa Town during an empowerment event for small-scale traders affected by the Suq Mugdi fire tragedy in July, Prof. Kindiki said the region had for decades suffered discrimination in the issuance of identification documents and allocation of national resources.

“It was very hard and cumbersome for the people of Northern Kenya to get identification documents before 2022. But President Ruto promised that when elected, he would ensure all Kenyans are served equally and he fulfilled that on 5th February this year when he made his proclamation in Wajir to abolish that retrogressive policy. Now, every Kenyan, regardless of religion or ethnicity, is served equally,” said the Deputy President.

Kindiki said the reopening of the Garissa Passport Office, which had remained closed since 2019 and was officially relaunched by President William Ruto in May, marked a turning point for the region. He added that ongoing reforms in the issuance of national IDs and birth certificates were aimed at ending historical injustices and promoting equality.

The Deputy President reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accelerating development and restoring equal opportunities across Northern Kenya, saying the region is now witnessing major investments in infrastructure and public services.

Among the flagship projects, he cited the 750-kilometre Mandera–Wajir–Isiolo highway, valued at KSh 100 billion, which is expected to be completed before 2027.

“This is the longest road to be constructed by any government since independence. The road from Mandera–Ramu–Garre–Elwak–Kobo–Kotulo–Tarbaj–Wajir–Samatar–Modogashe–Kula Mawe to Isiolo is on course,” said Prof. Kindiki.

He also announced the planned construction of a 370-kilometre Lamu–LAPSSET corridor, linking Lamu–Ijara–Garissa–Isiolo Road, and the Garissa–Dadaab–Liboi–Harhar corridor, which will connect Kenya to Somalia.

In addition, the government has invested KSh 13 billion in affordable housing, fresh produce markets, and student hostels in Garissa. Other ongoing projects include the Tana River Bridge in Garissa Town worth KSh 1 billion, and last-mile electricity connections valued at KSh 1.7 billion, set to benefit 7,200 households across the county.

Prof. Kindiki further expressed concern over high child mortality rates in Northern Kenya, assuring residents that the government would intensify healthcare access through the Ministry of Health.

“I support our Cabinet Secretary for Health, Aden Duale, when he says we must work very hard as both national and county governments to reduce child mortality rates in Kenya,” he said.