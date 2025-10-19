Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

I’m ready to come back home: Winnie Odinga during Raila funeral

Winnie who was overwhelmed by emotion chose to thank mourners who had shown immense love for her father.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 – Winnie Odinga has declared that she is ready to come back home as she delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late father, former prime minister Raila Odinga.

The move interpreted as her strongest indication yet of stepping into political leadership in the country.

Breaking from a prepared speech during the memorial service, Winnie who was overwhelmed by emotion chose to thank mourners who had shown immense love for her father.

“You should also know, in case you are wondering, I’m ready to come back home,” she said.

Winnie also recognized long-serving members of Odinga’s personal staff and associates.

She extended special thanks to Baba’s staff led by George Okong Opondo and Andrew Mondo, acknowledging what she described as their dedication and loyalty to her father’s decades-long political journey.

Winnie also paid tribute to the staff at East Africa Spectre and other offices, highlighting their unwavering service.

“To Washington, Martin, Victor, Rose, Jackie, David, Caleb, Steve, Joanne, Joyce, and others, thank you,” she said.

In an emotional moment, she honoured those who had since passed, including George Oduor,Odinga bodyguard who passed away in April.

She thanked Maurice Ogeta , Odinga’s bodyguard who was with him in India during his treatment before he died .

She acknowledged the end of an era for his father’s political career while affirming the continuation of Odinga ideals.

“God bless you all. God bless the republic. God bless Baba’s legacy. The king is dead, but long live the crown,” she stated.

