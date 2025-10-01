Firm moves to evict Gachagua, female associate from a Nairobi apartment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 1 – A Nairobi-based law firm has demanded the immediate eviction of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and a female associate from a high-end apartment in the city over claims of unlawful occupation and failure to settle a Sh25 million payment.

In a demand letter dated Tuesday, September 30, Adrian Kamotho Njenga and Company Advocates, acting on behalf of Royal Importers and Exporters Limited, accused Gachagua and Julia Muthoni Mwangi of occupying Unit 02 on the first floor of Block D at Skyrock Apartments, built on L.R. No. 330/317 in Nairobi, without honoring agreed terms.

The law firm stated that the two allegedly gained access to the property on the undertaking that they would pay Sh25 million prior to occupation, but had failed to do so.

“Despite the blatant failure to settle the price, you have in utter impunity remained in unlawful occupation of our client’s premises,” the letter reads in part.

“Our client has magnanimously held its horses, anticipating that you would honor your obligations. Instead, you have opted to take our client for a ride.”

The lawyers are demanding immediate vacant possession of the apartment, an admission of liability for unlawful occupation, and payment of any sums accruing based on prevailing market indices.

They further warned that should Gachagua and Mwangi fail to comply, the firm would invoke “all lawful means” to protect its client’s interests, including auctioning items placed in the apartment.

“All measures taken pursuant to our instructions shall be at your own peril as to costs and legal consequences,” the notice warned.

The development adds to the mounting controversies facing Gachagua, coming amid successive resignations from his Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) and an escalating feud with the former ruling Jubilee Party over Mt Kenya regional politics.