Govt has taken deliberatet steps to grow economy: President Ruto

MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – The government has taken deliberate and decisive actions to revitalise and grow the economy, President William Ruto has said.

The President pointed out that the government is committed to building an economy that works for all Kenyans.

“When Kenyans entrusted us with the mandate to lead our country three years ago, they did so with a clear expectation: That this government would take deliberate and decisive actions to spur inclusive growth and deliver real transformation from the bottom up,” he said.

In the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, President Ruto’s economic blueprint, he said agriculture was rightly and explicitly identified as a central value chain through which production and productivity would not only ensure good security, but also improved incomes for farmers.

He made the remarks during the official opening of the Mombasa ASK International Show on Thursday.

“Agriculture is the bedrock for enhancing food security, boosting productivity, lowering the cost of living, and expanding export capacity,” President Ruto explained.

He pointed out the crucial role agriculture continues to play in Kenya’s economy, citing employment, manufacturing, value addition and agro-processing.

“More than four in every 10 Kenyans work in the agriculture sector while in the rural areas, seven in 10 families depend on it for their livelihoods,” he said.

President Ruto explained that the government has invested more resources in expanding agriculture to improve food security, adding that Kenya can achieve tremendous economic growth and poverty reduction through increase in agricultural production.

“Now, Kenyans can see a clear difference at the markets and in their homes. Maize, our staple food, tells the story best,” the President said.

He pointed out that the price of a 2kg packet of flour has dropped from KSh250 in 2022 to as low as KSh130 this year, while the cost of a bag of maize has fallen from KSh5,500 to KSh3500.

Additionally, President Ruto noted that the registration of farmers on a digital platform has improved the delivery of services, including the distribution of fertilisers and other inputs and also providing farmers’ data on acreage and other needs.

“In 2022, fewer than 300,000 farmers were registered. Today, more than 7 million are registered on the Kenya Integrated Agricultural Management Information System,” President Ruto said.

He also pointed out that registration of farmers also makes it easier for them to access affordable credit, insurance, and better markets.

Even before assuming office, President Ruto and his team had identified 10 priority value chains for accelerated growth and development: Maize, edible oils, cotton, tea and coffee. Others are cashew nuts, coconut, sugar, beef and leather, and dairy.

“Through the fertiliser subsidy programme, the government has distributed more than 21 million bags of affordable fertiliser, saving farmers KSh105 billion and cutting fertiliser prices by nearly two-thirds,” he said.

Consequently, this has boosted maize harvests from 44 million bags in 2022 to 67 million in 2024, reducing maize imports by 70 per cent.

President Ruto pointed out that in this year’s long rains’ season alone, farmers received nearly 7 million bags of fertiliser and 35 million kilos of certified maize seed, up from 4.7 million bags last year.

“We are now on course for a record harvest of 70 million bags this year. In 2026, we plan to distribute 12.5 million bags of fertiliser, nearly double this years amount.

On tea, the President said production grew by 12 per cent,while earnings jumped by 40 per cent from KSh154 billion in 2022 to KSh215 billion in 2024.

Most importantly, the President said money going directly to farmers has increased, with the price of a kilo of green leaf rising from about KSh50 to KSh64.

He said the coffee sector is also roaring back to life and, through the Coffee Revitalisation Programme, 50,000 seedlings have been distributed in four emerging coffee-growing counties, boosting production and raising earnings from KSh32.8 billion in 2023 to KSh38 billion in 2024.

“We are on track to grow exports from 48,000 to 60,000 metric tonnes this year, restoring coffee to its rightful place as one of Kenya’s proudest exports,” he added.

Additionally, President Ruto said the government was supporting sunflower farmers to grow and produce so that the country can wean itself off dependence on imported edible oils.

“Land under oil crops has expanded by 90 per cent from 60,000 hectares in 2022 to more than 114,000 hectares by April 2025,” he said.

At the same time, nearly 8 million animals have been vaccinated against major diseases, while KEVEVAPI has produced 94 million vaccine doses for both Kenya and neighbouring countries.

On its part, the livestock sector has recorded impressive growth, with leather exports improving by 56 per cent to KSh2.5 billion.

“Meat exports also grew by 45 per cent to KSh12.9 billion, while pastoralists have insured 2.7 million animals worth KSh29 billion,” the President explained.

Present were Mombasa Governor Abdullswamad Nassir, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya and among others leaders and ASK officials.