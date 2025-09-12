Connect with us

First Lady Rachel Ruto.

NATIONAL NEWS

First Lady Rachel Ruto launches second phase of initiative to curb HIV, teenage pregnancy

The threats dubbed “The Triple Threat”are on the rise especially among the under age in different parts of the country.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – First Lady Rachel Ruto has launched the second phase of an initiative aimed at combating HIV, teenage pregnancy, sexual and gender-based violence in the country 

Four counties which are set to benefit starting this month includes, Samburu, West Pokot, Homa Bay, and Uasin Gishu.

The key driver of this initiative is the Organization of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD), an organization she  serves as a member of the steering committee. 

“OAFLAD unites African First Ladies to champion issues that affect Women, Youth and Children,through partners, it has provided funding to implement targeted interventions which address these pressing concerns,”she said.

Speaking during the event at Statehouse,the First lady said the HIV prevalence is escalating at an alarming rate with over 1.3 million Kenyans living with HIV translating to 3 percent of the entire population. 

“But what should trigger us into action is this; in 2024 alone, we recorded almost 20,000 new HIV infections; a staggering 19 percent increase from the previous year,this is a reversal of years of progress,”she said.

Mrs Ruto urged leaders and stakeholders to come out and speak about the future of the children who are currently at a risk.

“Our adolescents are bearing the heaviest burden. Right now, over 80,000 young people between 10 and 19 years old are living with HIV, requiring lifelong treatment,”she said.

 The goal of this initiative is to close existing gaps by accelerating ongoing programs, strengthening current infrastructure, and leveraging the expertise of trained community health promoters. 

“Today, I invite all of us, as we partner with the Ministry of Health, through National AIDS and STIs Control Program (NASCOP)to implement this initiative in the four counties,” she said.

The first phase involved Meru and Narok counties and report indicates that significant progress has been made in combating the triple threats.

“This program will only succeed if we commit more resources to expand our footprint. The investment by OAFLAD must be matched by the National and County government resources as well as Private sector partnerships,”she added

She urged the county governments to continue providing the local leadership, resources, and community engagement necessary to make this intervention successful, while co-creating with the national poorgovernment on activities aimed at addressing the triple threat in our counties.

Cabinet Secretary for Gender, Culture, the Arts, and Heritage Hannah Cheptumo called for parents called for reinstatement of family values in the country.

“Let us speak out,Kenyans children are not protected and they are suffering by being exposed to things they should not know,things they should wait until they are out of age,”she said

“The First lady is doing a good job and to our legislators, help us in this cause and reinstate where the state of nation where it was before these evils came,”she said.

Present were Governors and MPs from the area who included Gladys Wanga (Homabay), Simon Kachapin(West Pokot),Dr Jonathan Bii(Uasin Gishu)

Mr.Kachapin thanked the First lady for choosing the four counties adding that they were hard hid by the vices

He said the initiative will reduce and eliminate the three threats in areas with high prevalences.

Mr. Bii said counties like Uasin Gishu were experiencing rises occasioned by nightlife in towns like Eldoret with high students population.

Governor Wanga said the initiative will be sustained once the leadership,government and stakeholders come together.

“We commit to working together,these issues are a big threat to our communities,”she said.

In this article:
