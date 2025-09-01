Connect with us

China opposes US removal of semiconductor firms from validated end-user list

BEIJING, China, Sep 1 — China’s Ministry of Commerce on Saturday voiced opposition to the US decision to revoke the “validated end-user” (VEU) authorization for three semiconductor companies operating in China, urging the US side to immediately correct its wrongdoings.

China has noticed that the US Department of Commerce announced on Friday to remove Intel Semiconductor (Dalian) Co, Ltd, Samsung China Semiconductor Co, Ltd and SK Hynix Semiconductor (China) Ltd from the VEU list, said a spokesperson for the ministry.

Semiconductors are a highly globalized industry that has developed over decades into a deeply interconnected ecosystem shaped by both market forces and business decisions, said the spokesperson.

The US move, driven by self-interest, has turned export controls into a tool, and will cause a serious negative impact on the stability of global semiconductor industrial and supply chains, said the spokesperson, voicing opposition to the US decision.

China called on the United States to immediately correct its wrongdoings and safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises, the spokesperson added.

