CS Murkomen puts on notice police officers engaging in corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has put on notice police officers engaging in corruption.

The CS warned that he will go after those officers tinting the image of the National Police Service (NPS), especially those in the traffic department and other formations.

Murkomen argued that conditions and terms of service are not an excuse to engage in corruption.

“Those who applied for this job understood that it comes with its hardship. They accepted the conditions including the deployment to operation areas,” said the CS.

Reacting to the recent report by the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission that ranked the Police as the most corrupt institution, the CS was categorical that it will not be business as usual, as those implicated will be dealt with according to the law.

“A little salary is not a licence to engage in corrupt activities like collecting bribes. It’s just the character of the specific officer and will not allow those few to damage the image of the service,” stated the CS.

On reported abductions and missing people, the CS said that cases are actively under investigation.

“We are yet to establish the status of these matters. Investigations will reveal whether these people were abducted or they abducted themselves. Regarding reported missing persons, the inquiry files are open and investigations are underway. We will establish the facts and deal accordingly,” said the CS.