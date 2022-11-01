Capital Health
Pukose picked to lead House departmental committee on health
Endebess MP Robert Pukose was elected Chairperson of the House Health Committee on Tuesday. Members of the committee picked his Chuka Igambangombe counterpart Patrick Munene to deputize him.
Popular
More on Capital News
FAMINE
President William Ruto on Tuesday announced the government would provide Sh200mn to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to support interventions geared towards cushioning wildlife...
FAMINE
President William Ruto on Tuesday said the government had reached out to development partners to mobilize Sh10bn to bolster its response to drought-related emergencies.
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has invited all Members of the County Assembly for a consultative meeting on Thursday to...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 – Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula says President William Ruto’s flagship programme, the Hustler Fund will receive adequate...
County News
Eye witnesses said a lorry driver had a break failure, ramming into vehicles that had slowed down at a police check point.
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1 -The Public Service Commission (PSC) is seeking applications for the posts of Solicitor General and CBK Deputy Governor. Through and...
Kenya
ISIOLO, Kenya, Oct 31 – The Prisons department has been urged to ensure the inmates are appropriately rehabilitated before their reintegration in the society....
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 31 – The National Transport Safety Authority says Uber, Bolt, Little Cab, and Yego Mobility are the only Transport Network Companies...