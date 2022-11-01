Connect with us

Endebess MP Robert Pukose/FILE

Capital Health

Pukose picked to lead House departmental committee on health

Endebess MP Robert Pukose was elected Chairperson of the House Health Committee on Tuesday. Members of the committee picked his Chuka Igambangombe counterpart Patrick Munene to deputize him.

