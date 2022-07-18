Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Mike Sonko. /FILE

August Elections

Sonko files appeal at EAC Court against Supreme Court ruling on impeachment

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko has filed an appeal at the East African Court of Justice to challenge the decision by the Supreme Court upholding his impeachment.

The appeal seeking review arises from a decision by a seven- judge bench delivered on Friday last week

Sonko through his lawyers Kenneth Wanyanga and Danstan Omari stated that he was not given a chance to be heard as required by law.

He stated that the highest court in the land did not consider that his impeachment appeal was not responded to.

At the hearing of the appeal Sonko will be asking the court to issue interim orders stopping the execution of the judgement.

He further argued that the Supreme Court did not vacate the order issued by three judges of the High Court sitting in Mombasa that directed the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to place Sonko’s name on the ballot

The lawyers said that the Supreme court issued an order that the matter was supposed to be heard by five judges but the same was heard by seven judges against their own order.

The lawyers further disclosed that they have filed a review before the Supreme Court seeking a stay of the judgement.

They stated that the supreme court having admitted that it had no jurisdiction to hear the impeachment application, instead they proceeded to give a determination.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

It was a safety issue, Sifuna says of confrontation with Alai

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna has vehemently denied that there was confrontation between...

49 mins ago

August Elections

Sifuna hits out at Sakaja for failing to take stand on Sonko ouster

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Nairobi senatorial candidate Edwin Sifuna has poked holes on the five year term...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Raila asks Imran Okoth to drop re-election bid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has asked Kibra Member of Parliament Imran Okoth to...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Kidero pledges to set up fish processing plant in Homa Bay

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Jul 18 – Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has pledged that, if elected for the Homa Bay gubernatorial seat, he would set up...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Waiguru says Karua went against people’s will in supporting Raila

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Jul 18 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru says Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua went against the will of the people in supporting...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta to address extra-ordinary session of Seychelles National Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Monday scheduled to address an extra-ordinary session of the Seychelles National Assembly as he...

4 hours ago

Featured

I’ve no regrets on Oregon, just lessons picked, says Omanyala

6 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Civil society welcomes Supreme Court verdict upholding Sonko’s impeachment

The civil society group said in a statement to newsrooms, that the court acted in accordance with the goals and objectives of the Constitution (2010) which...

21 hours ago