DP Ruto during an interview at VOA/ COURTESY

August Elections

Raila, Karua wouldn’t have stood the humiliation I have been subjected to: Ruto on relation with Uhuru

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Jul 7 Deputy President William Ruto has weighed in on his strained relationship with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying if the same treatment was subjected to Azimio’s Raila Odinga or Martha Karua, they would have reacted in a different way.

Ruto said during a Town Hall session hosted by KTN News that he regrets the current state of his relationship with the Head of State saying, ‘it was the least of things he wanted.”

“I have been a very patient person, the kind of humiliation that I have been subjected to by my boss nobody could have taken it. If it was for example Raila or Martha Karua they would have done drastic things already,” he said.

The second in command went forward to dismiss the claims that he had insulted his boss saying that he has tried his best to restrain himself from responding to the ‘insults directed against him by President Kenyatta’

DP Ruto further said that he has gone a step further to discuss with the Head of State over the insult claims’ noting that the President has admitted that there is no evidence showing he had ever done such a thing.

He added that President Kenyatta also refused the request from the bishops for the two leaders to reconcile.

While responding to the recent revelation that he had threatened to slap the Head of State, DP Ruto said that it was a ‘figurative speech’ meant to depict how far they had come in their race for State House.

“Nobody can slap the president, that is a figure of speech. You sincerely think you can slap the president. The point I was trying to make to this audience was the President was almost giving up. William, I don’t want to continue, I want to go to Ichaweri, I told him, my friend, you are not about to do anything silly like that,” he said.

Ruto said that as a genuine friend he advised him to stand his ground other than give up.

“Many Kenyans have even quoted the Bible. They are saying a slap from a friend is even better than a kiss from the enemy,” he added.

He took a swipe on those pushing the agenda singling out the Azimio brigade saying they are just trying to politicize the issue.

“Did you sincerely want Uhuru Kenyatta, after we had worked so hard, we woke up so early millions of Kenya went to vote, for him to just walk away,” he posed

