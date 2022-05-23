Presidential candidates to present 2,000 signatures from 24 counties by end of day – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says presidential candidates should present 2,000 signatures from at least 24 counties by the end of the day supporting their bid.

Speaking during a pre-nomination meeting, the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that the signatures must be in hard copy and electronic copy and accompanied by Identification Card copies.

He stated that “where there shall be a shortfall of signatures, after IEBC verification, the commission will give more time for them to get the required signatures.”

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Presidential candidate William Ruto was represented by Secretary General Veronica Maina while Azimio’s Raila Odinga sent lawyer Paul Mwangi.

Also present is the Wiper party secretary general Shakila Abdalla.

Meeting has brought together representatives of the all the presidential candidates.

Eleven presidential candidates did not submit the names of their running mates by 16th May this year.