Amb. Meles Alem: We meet to depart, and we depart to meet: Ahsante Kenya

I will soon depart from Kenya upon successful completion of an almost three-year tour of duty as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Republic of Kenya. As the famous adage goes, we meet to depart and we depart to meet.

It is a memory that I most cherish, at it has a manifold significance in the relations of the two countries as well as in my life’s journey. Assignments in the diplomatic career are like chapters in a book: when one ends another begins. Even in my next chapter I will continue to hold Kenya closer to my heart. This is one of the most hospitable countries I have the honour of staying for almost a decade. It is a special place where I did further studies and both of my children grew up. When we leave, we leave with so many fond memories of our stay in Kenya.

During my tour of duty, I have traversed this country and I have been fortunate enough to interact with illustrious Kenyans from all walks of life. Cumulatively, I found the kindness extended to me by the People and Government of Kenya remarkably outstanding. It is one of the truest expressions of the Kenyan saying – Akufaaye kwa dhiki ndiye Rafiki – A friend in need is a friend indeed. Ethiopia has a true friend in its strategic neighbour Kenya, and vice versa.

Parallel to this, as if by design, the larger Ethiopian Community in Kenya discerns that this is one of the few countries in which they could reside and work freely. They consider it is their second home away from home. I have no words to express the elation and sense of gratitude I owe to the hospitality of this nation. A Boeing 737 Max belonging to Ethiopian Airlines crashed in the outskirts of Addis Ababa en route to Nairobi 10 March 2019. The rest is history. I remember it like yesterday the care and concern of our Kenyan brothers and sisters. I must say, I was saved from the jaws of death because of the mercy of the Almighty God and prayers of my mum from the ill-fated Ethiopian Airlines flight number ET 302. All I can say is that Asante Kenya for truly making me feel at home and full of hope.

I cannot emphasize enough the pride I feel in the ever-strong socio-cultural affinity we have built between our two peace-loving countries through public, cultural and sports diplomacy engagements. Here, it is of utmost importance that peace not be taken for granted, especially in the sense that both Ethiopia and Kenya are situated in one of the most volatile regions in the world i.e., the Horn of Africa, only next to the Middle East. As such, it is imperative that the two countries work towards further enhancing their peace diplomacy efforts.

Equally important is the utmost value we put on not only celebrating but also leveraging our mutual ethnolinguistic diversities and respective affinities. They signify and serve as a source of a repertoire of strength. In this respect, cultural diplomacy engagements between our nations were unprecedently active during my tenure. The dynamisms of the Borana, Gabra and Turkana cultural festivals were the most defining moments and living proofs of the similarities we share on backdrop of melting pots of ethnolinguistic and sociocultural diversities.

I vividly recall my frequent trips to Eldoret, the seat of the Uasin Gishu County Government dubbed the “Home of Champions” and home to the legendary Kipchoge Kip Keino, who trained highly decorated Miruts Yifter – “Yifter the Shifter” – of Ethiopia. I witnessed first-hand that the success of our athletes is a product of incessant efforts and rigorous trainings, not merely the genetic composition of people from the Rift Valley. I firmly belief that Ethiopian athletes are strong because of their Kenyan counterparts and the same is true for Kenya. As we always like to say, Ethiopia and Kenya are partners not competitors and the only area they compete is in the field of Athletics. These are two great countries that complement each

other’s peace, security and development. We all have a duty to pass on this spirit and historical baton to posterity with an ever-increasing vitality.

Recently, when Ethiopia won gold and silver medals in men’s 3000 metres final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2022 at the Stark Arena, in Belgrade, renowned Kenyan sports journalist Elias Makori called me to congratulate Ethiopia, and told me that “Ethiopia’s victory is Kenya’s victory.” When Eliud Kipchoge concurred the sub two-hour marathon during INEOS 1:59 challenge in Vienna Austria breaking the two-hour marathon barrier, Ethiopia celebrated him as much as Kenya did.

Economic Diplomacy Since 1963, when His Majesty Emperor Haile Selassie and the late President Jomo Kenyatta established formal diplomatic relations, our countries have made strides in the economic spheres, especially in the areas of trade, investment and tourism cooperation along with regional infrastructural corridor projects. During my stay, we made steady and remarkable advances in enhancing our multifaceted sisterly and cooperative ties.

On the economic front, commissioning of the 1st and 2nd berths of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia (LAPSSETT) Corridor Project, arguably Eastern Africa’s largest and most ambitious infrastructure project bringing together Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan, is perhaps the highlight of our work. Likewise, the joint commissioning of the Moyale OneStop-Border-Post (OSBP), by H.E. Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and H.E. President Uhuru Kenyatta parallel to the ongoing negotiations on the operationalization of the PowerPurchase Agreement compliment the Ethio-Kenyan economic cooperation.

In addition to serving as nexus that connects a population of 160 million people in Ethiopia and South Sudan, the LAPSSET Corridor is part of the larger land bridge that will connect the East African coast from Lamu Port to the West coast of Africa at Douala Port in Cameroon.

The volume of two-way trade between the Ethiopia and Kenya has also grown tremendously.

The entry of Safaricom PLC, KenGen, Equity and Kenya Commercial Banks in the Ethiopian market is a testimony to this premise. In the same token, Taxiye, Tomoca Coffee, Soretti Wellness and Spa and Habesha and Abyssinia Restaurants are household names in the hospitality and transport industry in Kenya. All of these achievements are attributed to the consistent, ever-growing bond between our people and leaders. The contribution of our respective founding fathers to these milestones, His Imperial Majesty Haile Selassie I and Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, is pivotal. The committed cooperation and constructive approach demonstrated by our governments will enable us to have the expectation and confidence that in the future, more economic partnerships will be established.

In the past three years (2019-2022) our leaders have had frequent high-level visits to our respective capitals. Undoubtedly diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and Kenya have been revitalized and considered an all-time high. As the diplomatic history of the world indicates, sustainable cordial relations between or among countries is usually predicated on the provision of Injera and Ugali to the common wananchi of Ethiopia and Kenya, respectively.

In the essence of our profound relations, we will continue to build closer ties based on our geographical proximity, cultural similarities, and reciprocally beneficial economic relations.

Common Challenges

During happy times, there might be an amnesiac account of the hardships and difficulties have previously endured and overcome. Yet it is critical to bear in mind that the perennial manifold challenges we have been faced with were transnational in nature, especially preying on our youth. Terrorism, fundamentalism and extremism, especially youth radicalization by Al Shabaab and Al Qaeda and affiliate networks continue to be a threat. It is a truth we have learned in times of challenges that Ethiopia and Kenya face the same destiny; the support of one another goes a long way in making the difference between success and failure. It is only through cooperation that we can effectively navigate the contours and sustainably overcome

the trials and tribulations borne of these indefatigable transnational menaces. Together we can rise above challenges brought about by terrorism, conflicts, doping in sports and climate change.

Farewell Note

As I depart upon the conclusion of my diplomatic tour, I must say that any accomplishments I might have made are because of the generous support of the People of Kenya and the Government of H.E. Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta. Upon receiving my credentials over three years ago, H.E. the President said to me: “You are not only Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya but also that of Kenya.” I sincerely hope the score card is positive I am indebted to the support of Kenyans and humbled by this extraordinary journey, both in my professional and personal lives. I also like to assert that Ethio-Kenyan relations, grounded in firm historical and cultural foundation

will continue to develop to new heights. I trust that our unparalleled relations could serve as model for and deserve to be shared with other neighboring countries. We look up to you as true and dependable partner.

I wish the People and Government of Kenya peaceful and successful presidential elections in August of this year.

Meles Alem, is the outgoing Ethiopian Ambassador to Kenya