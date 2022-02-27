Latest update on Russia-Ukraine war

Here are the latest developments in Russia’s attack on Ukraine:

– Russians driven out of Kharkiv –

Ukraine claims to have expelled Russian troops from its second city Kharkiv in the east of the country after Russian armoured vehicles got through its defences.

– Kyiv holds out –

Ukraine says it is holding the line around the capital Kyiv but was fighting Russian “sabotage groups” that had infiltrated the city.

– Russia’s big push –

Russia orders an advance “from all directions” and pounds the Ukrainian military with cruise missiles. But at the same time it offers talks if Kyiv surrenders its arms.

– Two cities besieged –

Moscow says its forces have “entirely” besieged the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and Berdyansk in the southeast on the Sea of Azov.

– Russians ‘lack momentum’ –

Washington says the invading forces have lost “momentum over the last 24 hours” after meeting stiff resistance and still have not gained air superiority.

– Nearly 370,000 refugees –

The UN’s refugee agency says at least 368,000 people are fleeing the fighting, with most crossing into Poland. Tens of thousands are also seeking shelter in Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

– Free trains to Germany –

Germany’s train operator Deutsche Bahn offers free rides to refugees travelling into the country from Poland.

– Pope calls for humanitarian corridors –

Pope Francis calls for the “urgent” opening of humanitarian corridors for civilians to flee the fighting.

– Ukraine open to ‘honest talks’ –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he is ready to meet Russia for “honest talks” but not in Belarus as Moscow demands since the country is being used as a launchpad for attacks on Ukraine.

– ‘International brigade’ –

Zelensky urges foreigners to sign up for an “international brigade” of volunteers at Ukrainian embassies to help fight invading Russian forces.

– Western aid and weapons –

Germany says it is sending 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 “Stinger” surface-to-air missiles to help Ukraine, after the United States vows $350 million in additional military funding.

France, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Portugal and Greece are also rushing military equipment, light weapons or fuel there, while Italy gives 110 million euros in immediate aid.

– Bank ban to cripple Russian trade –

Western nations including Japan pledge to remove some Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system, crippling part of its global trade.

– Russians ‘murder’ 10 Greeks: Athens –

Greece blames Moscow for the “murder” of at least 10 ethnic Greek civilians in air strikes near the southern city of Mariupol on the Sea of Azov, accusing Russia of bombing villages.

– Trump praises Putin –

Former US president Donald Trump praises Russian leader Vladimir Putin as “smart”, claiming “this horrific disaster would never have happened if our election was not rigged.” Trump had earlier described Putin’s invasion plan as a “genius” move.

– Putin’s judo blow –

But the Russian president is suspended as honorary president of the International Judo Federation in protest at the war.

– Musk activates Starlink for Ukraine –

Elon Musk orders his SpaceX’s Starlink satellite service to supply broadband to Ukraine after a government minister pleads for help after Russia blocked internet coverage.

– Germany rearms –

Germany will invest 100 billion euros ($112 billion) in military equipment this year and plough more than two percent of its economic output in defence annually after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz says.

– Google cuts tech cash –

Google follows Facebook in preventing Russian state media from earning money on its platforms in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

– Russia World Cup pariah –

The Czech Republic, Sweden and Poland refuse to play Russia in the World Cup play-offs because of their invasion of Ukraine.

– Russia church blasts ‘evil forces’ –

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church, who is close to Putin, calls Moscow’s opponents in Ukraine “evil forces fighting against the unity of Russia.”