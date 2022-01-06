Azimio Bill battle moves to Senate as Lusaka calls Special Sitting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The Senate is on Tuesday, January 11, set to re-convene for a special sitting to commence debate on the Political Parties Amendment Bill 2021 following its passage at the National Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker Ken Lusaka told Capital News on Thursday that he was in receipt of a request by the House leadership to have the special sitting.

“The Senate Business House Committee will sit and agree on the modalities but the sitting will be held on Tuesday,” he said.

Lusaka noted that during the sitting, all members who wish to attend the proceedings physically will be allowed to while those unable to will participate virtually.

“A majority of members have been fully vaccinated and have also received their COVID-19 booster shots and so I do not see a reason of restricting the numbers,” he said.

Fireworks are expected to take centre stage during the debate just as was witnessed in the National Assembly where members engaged in fist-fights.

Deputy President William Ruto allies at the Senate are expected to propose amendments on the Bill with the view of derailing its passage even as it appears likely that the Azimio La Umoja camp comprised of Senators allied to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga will carry the day.

During the end of the three-day acrimonious debate by members of the National Assembly on Wednesday, the House Majority Leader Amos Kimunya who is also the sponsor of the Bill expressed confidence that the Senate will also fast-track the passage of the Bill.

Kimunya who previously spoke to Capital News noted that he expects the Bill to become law by end of January.

“I am confident that the President will assent to the Bill before the start of February and pave the way for its implementation,” he said.

The Senate is required to pass the Bill without any amendment if Kimunya’s timeline is to be met.

Any amendment of the Bill by the Senate will result in the formation of a mediation committee comprising of the members from the bicameral House which in turn would pose another dilemma for President Kenyatta and Odinga who are keen to have the Bill passed to clear the way for a coalition political party.