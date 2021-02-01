Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
MPs Sylvanus Osoro and Simba Arati engaged in a fist fight at a funeral in Kisii Monday in a dramatic scene in the presence of Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

BBI

MPs Arati and Osoro in fist fight in Kisii funeral attended by Ruto, Raila

Published

KISII, Kenya Feb 1 – There was drama in Kisii Monday when legislators Simba Arati of Dagoreti and his South Mugirango counterpart Sylvanus Osoro fought on the podium, during a funeral service attended by Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

They were among leaders attending the funeral of Abel Gongera, the father of Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

Trouble started when Arati rose to speak and attempted to castigate the hustler nation, the movement spearheaded by the Deputy President on empowering the youth and that is when Osoro shot up and went engaged him in a fist fight before they were separated by leaders present and their bodyguards.

The brief exchange temporarily halted the funeral.

So charged was the venue that youths allied to Ruto and those supporting Odinga kept chanting slogans.

And following the chaotic scene, Kisii Governor James Ongwae barred politicians from making speeches. Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga ejected from the podium.

When he rose to speak, Odinga called for unity in the country, urging Kenyans to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which was borne out his peace agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He castigated Ruto’s hustler movement, saying it is not a solution to the challenges facing the youth in the country before he left to address a roadside rally at Daraja Mbili in Kisii town.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Deputy President on his part defended his movement, saying there was need to empower small business people to earn a living because “this is not the time to depend the government to fund big campanies to create jobs for kenyans.”

“I supported both President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and Raila Odinga in 2007 but this time round I will support the hustlers because they will not disappoint me,” said Ruto.

Ruto and Odinga have both expressed interest in vying for the presidency in 2022 when President Kenyatta’s second and final term comes to an end.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Myanmar’s military stages coup, detains Aung San Suu Kyi

Yangon, Myanmar, Feb 1 – Myanmar’s military seized power in a bloodless coup on Monday, detaining democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and...

7 mins ago

Africa

Top ex-general among five killed in jihadist raid on Mogadishu hotel

Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb 2 – At least five people, including a prominent former general, were killed in an hours-long Al-Shabaab attack on a Mogadishu hotel,...

52 mins ago

Africa

Chinese, Egyptian archaeologists breathe life into once-abandoned Montu Temple in Luxor

LUXOR, Egypt, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) –A Chinese-Egyptian archeological mission has breathed life into the once-abandoned Montu Temple in the Karnak Temple Complex of Egypt’s...

1 hour ago

County News

Kenyan leaders united in mourning Nyachae

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Top Kenyan leaders were united Monday in mourning former powerful Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae who died on Monday aged...

1 hour ago

Africa

Ugandan opposition leader files election challenge in court

Kampala, Uganda, Feb 1 – Lawyers for Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine filed a challenge in the Supreme Court on Monday against President Yoweri Museveni’s...

1 hour ago

World

Navalny jailing to burden, not break, Russia-EU ties

Paris, France, Feb 1 – The jailing of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is corroding already damaged Europe-Russia ties but EU leaders are unwilling...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Uhuru mourns Nyachae as an icon of Kenya’s progress

Nyachae's death was confirmed by his son Charles who is a judge of the East African Court of Justice.

2 hours ago

World

Russian prosecutors back request to imprison Navalny

Moscow, Russian Federation, Feb 1 – Russian prosecutors on Monday backed a request to imprison opposition leader Alexei Navalny for several years on old...

2 hours ago