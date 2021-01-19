Betting sites in Kenya set highest title odds in a decade on this major club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With many of the major European leagues in flux this season we take a look at how betting sites in Kenya are currently reacting to a whole host of tense battles for title supremacy.

Serie A Scudetto up for grabs

Following a disastrous defeat at home to title challengers Inter Milan in the Derby D’Italia at the weekend, reigning champions Juventus are left well and truly chasing the pack. It really looks as if the Old Lady is beginning to creak under the strain as the Turin side drop down to fifth.

It leaves Juventus at their lowest ebb in a sparkling decade of footballing success that has seen them romp to nine titles on the bounce, although a tenth would now seemingly be out of the mix.

It should come as no surprise that betting sites in Kenya have boosted their odds by some margin on Juve’s title hopes. Starting off the season at a mere 1.85, they are now priced at 5.0 and third favourites to reclaim their trophy. It represents Juve’s lowest point off the pace and correspondingly their most high value title odds in a decade.

Top of the table AC Milan are currently locked in a tussle with cross town rivals Internazionale, with odds sliced on both sides’ title aspirations accordingly.

Only Inter boss Antonio Conte has managed to go all the way in his managerial career so far. Will experience make all the difference over the coming weeks? The bookmakers are showing that it’s still wide open in Italy.

Domestic form fails Messi & Co

It’s not just the Italian Serie A that’s going through a sea change this season but the Spaniards are also looking likely to crown a new champion in 2021.

In what’s turning out to be the most open title race in years in La Liga, league leaders Atletico Madrid are currently sitting pretty with four points to spare and two games in hand on bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Current champions Real Madrid have endured mixed form this season, dropping points in seven of their 18 matches in La Liga. But it pales in comparison to the turmoil Barcelona have been going through.

Wantaway Barça star Lionel Messi further compounded his misery this season by getting sent off in the weekend’s Super Cup loss to Athletic Bilbao. Not only have the Catalan side lost out on silverware at the last gasp, but they sit considerably off the pace in third place in the league.

Manager Ronald Koeman’s season is by no means over with current league form in the last five seeing Barcelona unbeaten. But it will take a gargantuan effort to get themselves back in contention if Atletico should capitalise on their two games in hand and claim all six points.

It has seen the odds on Barcelona boost from 2.88 in September at the start of the season to a gigantic 8.5 to pave their way to Spanish league victory this season.

North west derby leaves questions unanswered

Old rivals Liverpool and Manchester United took to the pitch at Anfield last weekend to slog it out in an anxiously fought and indecisive battle for top spot in the Premier League.

Liverpool owned the first half, United the second, but as the match ended in a stalemate, it was left to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City to consolidate their own title challenge with a resounding 4-0 victory at home to Crystal Palace.

The odds are understandably in haywire. While the reigning champions Liverpool started the season as joint favourites with City, the Sky Blues are now outright favourites. It has seen a boost from 3.25 in September to around 5.0 on Liverpool to reclaim their title.

Now that Manchester United have entered the mix, the odds on the Red Devils have plummeted from outsiders at 17.0 at the start of the season down to 8.0. Although keep in mind it’s also helped to ensure that the market remains relatively open with a number of teams still in contention.

The chances of the Premier League trophy staying in the northwest are likely but with Leicester City and Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur also sniffing around it’s left the Premier League the widest open title race in Europe right now.

