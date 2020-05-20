Monday declared Idd-Ul-Fitr public holiday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 20 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has declared Monday next week a public holiday to allow Muslims to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr

Muslims around the world observe the day to mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadhan.

The celebration is a peak of 29 to 30 days of dawn-to-dusk fasting during the entire month of Ramadan.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (1) of Public Holidays Act, declares that Monday, the 25th May, 2020, shall be a Public Holiday to mark Idd-ul-Fitr,” a notice on a special gazette notice states.

The culmination of the celebrations followed the unprecedented observations of the Holy month of Ramadhan where thousands of faithful globally were forced to mark the festivities away from the mosques due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Public gatherings were also banned in the country a few days after the first case of the virus was announced in the country in mid March.

Kenya had registered 1,029 positive cases for COVID-19 and 50 fatalities by May 20.