5 suspects caught on CCTV robbing woman in Mombasa arrested

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Detectives have arrested five suspects linked to a robbery within Makande area in Mombasa County.

The suspects were captured on CCTV footage later posted on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Twitter handle robbing a lady at gunpoint.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the thugs is seen holding a pistol while another confidently pulls the shaken lady’s handbag.

In the footage, three thugs – all youthful – are seen leaving aboard a motorbike, which has since been confiscated by police.

A manhunt for more suspects linked to other similar incidents in the coastal town has been launched.