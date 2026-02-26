Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CJ Kenya denounced what it described as the unlawful denial of entry, detention, and subsequent expulsion of Kagoro on Sunday, February 22/FILE/ Yale University

NATIONAL NEWS

ICJ Kenya denounces detention, expulsion of Zimbabwean lawyer and rights activist Brian Kagoro

ICJ Kenya condemns the detention and deportation of Zimbabwean human rights defender Brian Kagoro, calling it unconstitutional and urging the Kenyan government to protect civic space and human rights.

Published

In a statement issued Thursday, ICJ Kenya denounced what it described as the unlawful denial of entry, detention, and subsequent expulsion of Kagoro on Sunday, February 22.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 — The International Commission of Jurists – Kenya Section (ICJ Kenya) has condemned the detention and deportation of Zimbabwean lawyer and prominent human rights defender Brian Kagoro, terming the move unconstitutional and part of a troubling trend of shrinking civic space in the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Kagoro, a renowned Pan-Africanist and Zimbabwean human rights advocate who serves as Africa Director of the Open Society Foundation (OSF), was reportedly denied entry into Kenya by security officers upon arrival.

“Kagoro was not provided with any explanation for the reasons he was held, and neither was he given a written notification detailing the reasons for the denial of entry,” the organization said in its statement dated February 26.

ICJ Kenya highlighted that Kagoro has for decades visited Kenya and has an established track record in advancing good governance, human rights, and the rule of law across Africa and globally.

Kenya expels Zimbabwean lawyer Brian Kagoro over alleged role in funding protests

The lobby group argued that the incident reflects a broader pattern of repression against independent civic actors, civil society organizations, human rights defenders, and the media.

‘Civic education’

ICJ said Kagoro may have been denied entry over links to civic education and citizen empowerment initiatives perceived as fostering dissent.

“Empowering citizens to know, understand, and claim their constitutional rights is a fundamental pillar of any democracy. It is the very essence of civic engagement, not a threat to state security,” ICJ Kenya stated.

The organization warned that conflating civic education with subversive activity represents a dangerous departure from constitutional principles and democratic norms.

It noted Kenya has historically been regarded as a regional beacon of democratic progress, credited to its vibrant civil society in shaping its progressive legal framework, including the Constitution of Kenya.

ICJ Kenya argued that Kagoro’s detention and deportation contravened Articles 36, 33, and 35 of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of association, freedom of expression, and the right to access information.

“Such actions are inconsistent with the letter and spirit of the Constitution,” the organization said. “These actions risk eroding the hard-won gains in civic space and citizen participation that have defined Kenya’s post-2010 trajectory.”

The commission called on the Government of Kenya to provide a “full, official, transparent and legally sound explanation” for Kagoro’s detention and expulsion.

It further urged authorities to allow immediate and unrestricted entry to human rights defenders with valid documentation, refrain from politically motivated discrimination, and cease harassment of civil society actors while publicly reaffirming commitment to protecting civic space in line with constitutional and international human rights obligations.

ICJ Kenya also appealed to regional and international actors to press the Kenyan government to end harassment of civic actors, human rights defenders, and journalists, and to guarantee protection for their legitimate work in democratic societies.

The government had not issued an official statement on the matter by the time of publication.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya expels Zimbabwean lawyer Brian Kagoro over alleged role in funding protests

Kenya has expelled Zimbabwean constitutional lawyer Brian Bright Kagoro, alleging links to foreign-funded efforts to mobilise protests and fuel political unrest following a months-long...

1 day ago

Kenya

ICJ Kenya calls out JSC official over party politics

JSC Vice Chair Isaac Rutto on the spot after attending a UDA function at State House, Nairobi donned in party colors.

January 30, 2026

NATIONAL NEWS

ICJ unveils Right to Health Bench Book to guide judicial decisions on healthcare

The publication is expected to serve as a critical resource for Judges, judicial officers, legal practitioners, and human rights defenders.

October 17, 2024

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

ICJ Kenya cautions Judiciary against talks with the Executive

ICJ Kenya Chairperson Protas Saende stated that the Judiciary must maintain its independence, especially on issues touching on the administration of justice.

January 21, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

ICJ Kenya condemns police excesses in chaotic Azimio protest called by Raila

ICJ Kenya urged the National Police Service to prioritize de-escalation techniques and non-violent approaches during protests.

July 14, 2023

Kenya

ICJ Kenya calls for speedy probe into Raila’s chopper stoning incident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 4 – The International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) Kenya has called for a speedy probe into last Friday’s incident where former...

April 4, 2022

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

ICJ-Kenya names DPP Noordin Haji Jurist of the Year

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 11- Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has been named Jurist of the Year by the Kenyan Section of the International...

December 11, 2021

World

Somalia comes out on top in sea border row with Kenya

The Hague (AFP), Oct 12 – The UN’s top court handed Somalia control of most of a potentially oil and gas-rich chunk of the...

October 13, 2021