Police fire teargas to disperse UoN medical students protesting missing marks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – Police in Nairobi on Wednesday lobbed tear gas to disperse University of Nairobi (UoN) medical students protesting the withholding of their examination results.

The students gathered near the Central Police Station on University Way, expressing frustration over the delayed release of their marks, which they claim is linked to a payment dispute between the university administration and lecturers.

The protest followed a series of demonstrations by medical students at the Kenyatta National Hospital campus, where they have been demanding the release of their results.

The students assert that the delay, which has lasted for two months, is hindering their academic progression and affecting their ability to apply for scholarships and internships.

They argue that they have fulfilled their financial obligations by paying tuition fees and should not be penalized for issues between the administration and faculty.

In response to the situation, the university administration issued a memo on August 26, 2025, directing deans and department chairs to compile a list of missing marks and identify lecturers who have not submitted results.

The memo acknowledged that the delay was affecting university operations and could impact students’ progression and the upcoming graduation ceremony.

The administration had assured students that efforts are underway to resolve the issue and release the pending results.

“During the Special Deans Committee meeting held on Friday, August 22, 2025, it was observed with concern that some faculties have not released exam results for 2024/25, and in instances where exams have been released, only a fraction were made available,” read the memo by Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof Ayub Gitau in part.

“The situation is affecting University operations, and if not urgently addressed, could impact students’ progression and the upcoming graduation ceremony.”