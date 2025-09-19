Modi Assures Nepal’s Interim PM Sushila Karki of India’s Support Amid Unrest

New Delhi, September 19 – Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke with Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki, pledging India’s “steadfast support” for her efforts to restore peace and stability after days of violent anti-corruption protests toppled the previous government.

Karki, a former Chief Justice of Nepal’s Supreme Court, was sworn in as the country’s first woman prime minister on September 12, ending a political vacuum following the fall of the K.P. Sharma Oli government during protests on September 9. The interim administration has been tasked with holding parliamentary elections within six months.

After the call, Modi posted on X: “Had a warm conversation with Mrs. Sushila Karki, Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. Conveyed heartfelt condolences on the recent tragic loss of lives and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. Also, I extended warm greetings to her and the people of Nepal on their National Day tomorrow.”

India had earlier welcomed the formation of the interim government and expressed hope it would help foster peace and stability. The Ministry of External Affairs said, “As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries.”

On September 9, within hours of the fall of the Oli government, Modi convened a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to discuss the situation, calling the violence “heart-rending.” He had expressed anguish over the loss of young lives and appealed to Nepalis to support peace, stressing that “stability, peace and prosperity” are of utmost importance.

As protesters assaulted leaders on the streets of Kathmandu and torched government buildings, Delhi said it was “closely observing” developments and urged all sides to exercise restraint and resolve issues “through peaceful means and dialogue.” India also issued a travel advisory asking its citizens in Nepal to “shelter in their current places of residence” and avoid going out onto the streets.