Azimio hands Wamunyinyi certificate for Bungoma Senate race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition party has handed Wafula Wamunyinyi a certificate for the Bungoma Senate race slated for December 8.

He was handed the certificate by the coalition’s leader Raila Odinga after he was named the sole nominee for the race.

“We want to let the country know that as a party, we will be fielding a candidate in the Bungoma Senatorial elections scheduled for December 8 this year,” he stated.

“Given the scenario unfolding in the country, an emerging one man regime, the country will need seasoned fighters in all places. Hon Wamunyinyi is our ideal person.”

A statement issued after a meeting of affiliate parties in the Raila Odinga-led outfit stated, that the decision was unanimous and all the entities agreed to mobilize for votes and campaign for the experienced Wamunyinyi to win the seat.

The Democratic Action Party Leader unsuccessfully defended his Kanduyi parliamentary seat in the August 9, elections after he lost to Ford Kenya’s John Ma-kali.

Over 15 candidates have so far thrown their hats in the ring in the by-election.

The seat fell vacant after Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula quit, to contest the National Assembly Speaker’s position, which he won, paving the way for a by-election.