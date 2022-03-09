Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Members of the Kakamega Central Sub-county Muti-sectoral Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Electoral Preparedness that comprise of both State and Non-state actors during a meeting chaired by Deputy County Commissioner Ngalia Ndaya/KNA

County News

State, non-state actors in joint efforts for peaceful electioneering in Kakamega County

Kakamega Deputy Counter Commissioner Ngalia Ndaya said the Sub-county Muti-sectoral Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Electoral Preparedness comprised both State and non-state actors.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — A forum to champion peaceful co-existence as the country heads towards general election has been formed in Kakamega Central Sub-County.

Kakamega Deputy Counter Commissioner Ngalia Ndaya said the Sub-county Muti-sectoral Coordination and Collaboration Forum on Electoral Preparedness comprised both State and non-state actors.

Speaking on Wednesday during inauguration of the forum, Ngalia said the main role of the committee would be to analyze threats to election campaigns and seek remedies to those challenges by ensuring the members of the public were aware of their rights and duties.

“This is a people driven initiative to ensure everyone is brought on board and thus why we have various stakeholders so that the populace is aware of their responsibilities for peaceful co-existence,” he said.

The Deputy County Commissioner said the forum would identify election and security related threats and risks and propose solutions to mitigate them.

Ngalia said the government has noted with concern a number of politicians seeking elective positions using inflammatory language, saying this would not be tolerated.

“Some people use election campaigns to create incitement, engage in rumour-mongering and misuse of youth, we shall take action,” he warned.

“As we approach elections, we need peaceful co-existence and continuous awareness creation so that the members of the public are well informed of their roles and duties to become resilient,” he added.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The forum brings on board, Non-governmental and Community Based Organisations (CBO’s), business community, boda boda and matatu owners’ representatives, youth, women, People Living with Disabilities, peace committee members, the national administration and police service among others 

During the meeting, members unanimously elected Charles Omutayi who is the Vice-chair of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Kakamega branch as the co-chair of the forum chaired by the Deputy County commissioner with Ms. Phesia Musundi, the Kenya Red Cross Manager as the secretary.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

City Hall signs pact for construction of safe house for sexual violence victims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 — All is set for the construction of Sh88 million safe house for survivors of sexual and gender based violence...

12 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi, Macharia and Mucheru meet boda boda officials at KSG

The meeting which comes against the backdrop of a public outcry following an incident where a female motorist was sexually assaulted by rogue boda...

31 mins ago

DIPLOMACY

Mnangagwa in Nairobi for 3-day State Visit as officials conclude JPCC talks

Mnangagwa arrived in the country after Kenyan and Zimbabwean officials concluded the third session of the Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC).

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

SHOFCO holds MCA aspirants’ debates in Kisumu, Mombasa

Through its SHOFCO Urban Network (SUN) program, the organization is giving aspirants and the electorate an opportunity to interact in an open manner ahead...

13 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MFA says evacuation mission for 26 Kenyans stranded in Ukraine’s Sumy city ongoing

The Foreign Office said "a convoy is headed to the final extraction point," adding "the process remains fraught with danger."

18 hours ago

County News

Govt distributes 200 tons of relief food in Meru

Seven lorries that were carrying the consignment were flagged off on Monday by Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner Obel Ojwang on behalf of the...

19 hours ago

crime

FIDA urges creation of police unit to tame rogue boda boda operators

FIDA presented a petition to the National Police Service Inspector General calling for protection of women in Kenya following the sexual assault of a...

22 hours ago

EDUCATION

Uncertainty looms over the whereabouts of 46 KCPE candidates in Embu

As the national examinations entered day two on Tuesday, the whereabouts of the candidates still remain a mystery sending panic among locals and education...

23 hours ago