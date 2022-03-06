Candidates in Insecurity Prone areas to be provided with Meals, Accommodation

KABARNET, Kenya, Mar 6 – Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Mohammed Maalim has promised parents and candidates that no candidate will miss the forthcoming national examinations due to insecurity in the region.

Speaking during a peace dialogue meeting in Loruk area of Baringo County, the RC assured parents that security will be provided at the examination centre to allow the candidates to do their exams peacefully.

County commissioner Abdirsack Jaldesa confirmed that security measures had been put in place to ensure that candidates complete their examinations in peace.

He added that other measures include provision of meals and accommodation to day scholars in some examination centres so as to reduce unnecessary movements during examinations.

Maalim who was accompanied by Rift valley regional security team, Baringo County security team and area Political Leaders assured that no child will miss the national exams due to insecurity stating that they had merged candidates from different schools.

Mohammed regretted that young children were recruited by bandits stating that education was the only medicine in ending banditry.

“It is unfortunate that young children are used as cattle rustlers instead of being in school, something that should not be encouraged, during this era,” he said.

He further tasked chiefs with ensuring that all children within their locations go back to school as it would lessen banditry in the region.

The administrator added that chiefs who fail to avail children in schools will be stripped of their uniforms hinting that he would gauge their performance by the school enrolment within their locations.

The regional boss was commenting on the recent incident where teens were among the eight persons killed in a battlefield in Kerio Valley where two communities drawn from Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo Counties clashed and animals stolen.

He also urged the parents to cooperate with local authorities by taking children to school and that stern action will be taken against them if a child is not enlisted to a school.

He regretted that the region has been begging the authority to recruit their children who have scored low grades like D for chiefs’ jobs yet other counties have graduates competing for the same job.

“Education pays, take your children to school, the best inheritance a parent can offer a child is education,” Maalim said.