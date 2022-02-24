Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
In day two of his tour, Odinga traversed Mazeras, Miritini and Tononoka grounds in Mombasa County where he was received by a mammoth crowd who came out to hear his plan for the region/Raila Odinga Press

Top stories

ODM endorses Azimio, proposes Raila as its flag bearer

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has ratified a decision to join the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

The party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said the decision was arrived at during the National Executive Council meeting that also proposed Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate.

It also proposed to the national governing council to amend the party constitution to include the disability league.

Other proposals include methods to be used in the upcoming nomination which include consensus, direct nominations and universal suffrage.

Sifuna said the meeting also agreed to have party elections for new officials differed to sometime next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto can only scale Mt Kenya with my blessings: Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has labeled Deputy President William Ruto as unfit for office in the latest escalation of a...

2 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru: Church leaders taking corruption money will go to hell

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23- President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned church leaders taking corruption money from politicians, in an apparent reference to his Deputy William...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru says confident Raila will steer Kenya’s economy

NYERI, Kenya Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has for the first time spoken out publicly on why he chose to greet Opposition chief...

23 hours ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Uhuru: I told Ruto about handshake with Raila, and it was for peace

NYERI, Kenya Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says he briefed his Deputy William Ruto on his planned handshake with Opposition chief Raila Odinga...

24 hours ago

County News

Jubilee Party is still strong, contrary to popular Opinion, President Kenyatta says

NYERI, Kenya, Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that the Jubilee Party is still strong contrary to popular opinion. The Head of...

1 day ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza takes campaign to Ukambani region

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Deputy President William Ruto accompanied by his Kenya Kwanza partners — ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya...

1 day ago

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

IN PICTURES: Thousands throng Sagana for Uhuru’s do or die meeting

NYERI, Kenya Feb 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has invited more than 6,000 delegates to Sagana State Lodge for a do or die meeting,...

1 day ago

Kenya

Jubilee Rolls out bill-board Campaign on achievements ahead of NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – The Jubilee Party has rolled out a public campaign exercise aimed at highlighting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s successes ahead of...

3 days ago