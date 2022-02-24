ODM endorses Azimio, proposes Raila as its flag bearer

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has ratified a decision to join the Azimio La Umoja coalition.

The party’s Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna said the decision was arrived at during the National Executive Council meeting that also proposed Raila Odinga as the presidential candidate.

It also proposed to the national governing council to amend the party constitution to include the disability league.

Other proposals include methods to be used in the upcoming nomination which include consensus, direct nominations and universal suffrage.

Sifuna said the meeting also agreed to have party elections for new officials differed to sometime next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.