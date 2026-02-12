We will unlock the mystery behinds Raila death, Orengo vows as he hits out at Ruto over ODM wrangles

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has described the circumstances surrounding the death of opposition leader Raila Odinga as a mystery, vowing that the truth will eventually be uncovered.

Speaking at a press briefing, Orengo said those responsible for Odinga’s death are still silent but expressed confidence that accountability will eventually be achieved.

“I said in the presence of President Daniel Moi that they killed Raila Odinga, and I want to say without fear of contradiction that the death of Raila Odinga, which is still a mystery to all of us, those who bear the responsibility are out there and are silent about it,” Orengo declared.

“I hope that one day we will determine the circumstances that Raila Odinga passed away. That must be an objective that we must achieve. We will unlock the mystery.”

Orengo recalled confronting former President Moi over the death of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, saying he had told the late Head of State that ‘the spirit of Odinga will live on.’

“Today I can say the spirit of Raila Odinga will live on,” he noted.

The governor also mounted a spirited defence of ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna amid ongoing internal party tensions. He praised Sifuna’s nearly decade-long service to the Orange Democratic Movement, particularly his role in steering the party between the 2017 and 2022 General Elections.

“During the entire life of Raila Odinga and the period in which Edwin Sifuna was Secretary General, there’s no single moment that Raila rebuked or criticised Sifuna in public in the discharge of his functions,” Orengo said.

He dismissed Sifuna’s critics as illegitimate actors meddling in party affairs who have no legitimacy from the public.

“I shudder to think that people who are mere minions, people who have no legitimacy in the entire republic, can dare talk about Edwin Sifuna. Sifuna speaks for the party and even today he is speaking for the party,” he stated.

Orengo turned his fire on President William Ruto, accusing him of interfering in ODM’s internal processes. According to the Siaya governor, the President has been convening meetings of party organs while excluding key officials, including Sifuna and another senior party figure, Otsotsi.

“The problem in ODM is President William Ruto and we are asking President Ruto to let ODM go, let ODM alone. He has not taken it hostage; he is in possession of it. He is convening meetings of organs of ODM excluding Sifuna and Otsotsi. Please, please leave ODM alone,” Orengo said.

Despite the internal wrangles, Orengo maintained that ODM remains the political vehicle through which reforms will be pursued.

“We will continue to fight for reforms using Raila’s political vehicle, ODM, and we will not tire,” he said.

Odinga died on October 15th while undergoing treatment in India.Official sources have confirmed to Capital FM said that he passed on at about 9 pm at a hospital in Koothattukulam in Ernakulam in India following a heart attack.