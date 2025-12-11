Heart project launched to save young lives in Laos – China Daily

The national implementation of the Mekong Children’s Heart Care Project (2025-2027) was launched in Vientiane, capital of Laos, on Thursday through joint efforts by the Ministry of Health of Laos, the Mekong Institute, and Fuwai Hospital under the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences.

Funded by the Chinese government through the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund, the project is a concrete action under the Global Development Initiative.

Targeting congenital heart disease — a major cause of child mortality in both Laos and Cambodia —the initiative aims to build national-level screening systems, introduce advanced diagnostic and treatment technologies, and significantly enhance the professional capacity of healthcare providers in both countries.

Over the next two years, the project is expected to generate substantial impact in Laos by screening at least 10,000 children nationwide, providing full-cycle treatment for at least 30 diagnosed patients, and training more than 110 medical professionals. Lao specialists will also participate in advanced fellowship programs at Fuwai Hospital. To further strengthen local service capabilities, the project will donate an ultrasound machine and other essential medical equipment.

Khampasong Theppanya, director-general of the Department of Health and Rehabilitation of Laos, said the project not only provides timely care for children with congenital heart disease —especially those in remote areas — but also reinforces the national health system by enhancing the skills of doctors and nurses and generating essential data for evidence-based policy development.

“We sincerely appreciate the generous support from the Government of China. This reflects China’s deep commitment to the long-standing friendship between our two countries, as well as its continued and sustained support for the development of Laos’ health sector,” he said.

Suriyan Vichitlekarn, executive director of the Mekong Institute, said the project marks an important milestone in regional cooperation.

“(The project) is strengthening Lao PDR’s technical capacity — and jointly supporting Cambodia — thereby benefiting local communities and contributes to a more equitable and responsive health system across the Mekong region.

Shared hope

“This initiative symbolizes regional solidarity and shared hope, and highlights China’s commitment to advancing the United Nations 2030 Sustainable Development Goals through the Global Development Initiative.”

Duo Lin, representative of Fuwai Hospital and liaison of the Mekong Children’s Heart Care Project, said: “We are honored to implement this project during such an important stage of development in Lao PDR, and to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Mekong Institute, the Ministry of Health, and other partners. This work is also aligned with China’s Global Development Initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative, as well as the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, particularly the goal of reducing mortality among children under five and adolescents.”

He added that by providing equipment such as ultrasound machines and medical supplies, along with screening and treatment services, Fuwai Hospital aims to support Lao children with congenital heart disease — ensuring early detection and timely treatment — and contribute to improving child health in the country.