Ruto, CSs Announce Major Shake-up: Boards, Universities, Regulatory Bodies Get New Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 30 – President William Ruto, alongside several Cabinet Secretaries, has announced a series of significant appointments and reappointments to top positions within various government agencies, universities, and regulatory bodies.

These changes, outlined in the Kenya Gazette published on November 28, 2025, span a wide range of sectors.

Among the most significant decisions, Ruto has reappointed Winfrida Ngumi as the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) board.

Ngumi’s new term will run until November 2026, following the renewal of her appointment under the powers granted by the Kenya Roads Act.

In the transport sector, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir made several key appointments.

Joyce Nyambura Mundara and Kenneth Wando Odhiambo have been appointed to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) board, while Geoffrey Kiprotich Koros joins the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) board.

Gloria Sarah Awinja has been reappointed to the board of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), and the terms of Francis Theuri and Phylis Wakiaga have been renewed at the Kenya Roads Board.

Education Sector

In the education sector, the Ministry of Education saw the largest number of changes, with Cabinet Secretary Julius Migos Ogamba making both new appointments and reappointments to councils at more than a dozen public universities across the country.

Institutions affected include Tharaka University, Kaimosi Friends University, Tom Mboya University, Koitaleel Samoei University College, Kabarnet University College, Nyandarua University College, and several others, such as Garissa University, Maseno University, the University of Nairobi, and the Open University of Kenya.

Some notable appointments include Ruth Charity Wanyonyi, Edita Wambeti Njue, Emmanuel Bore Ng’etuny, and Thuranira Thimangu, who were appointed to the Council of Tharaka University, each serving a three-year term.

At Kaimosi Friends University, David Sigano, Rose Chepkoech Langat, Thaddaeus W. Gondi (Dr.), Yussuf Mohamed Kala, and Moses Mwanje (Dr.) have been named to the university council. Titus Ogalo Pacho (Dr.) was appointed to the Council of Tom Mboya University.

Julie Kiseka joins the Koitaleel Samoei University College Council, while other appointments include Benson Estambale (Prof.), Alfred Kibor (Prof.), Anthony Mutembei, Hussein Farah, and Millicent Too Chemutai to the Kabarnet University College Council.

Amos Gitau Njuguna (Prof.) has been named non-executive chairperson of the Nyandarua University College Council.

Additionally, Grace Tago Khayota has been appointed to the Garissa University Council, and Peter Maangi Mitiambo is the new non-executive chairperson of Machakos University.

Virginia Nzisa and Ben Nandi Chikamai were appointed to the councils of Kibabii University and the Technical University of Kenya, respectively.

Robert Nyanjui Wainaina and Peter Bunei Mastamet join the Council of Maseno University, while Lily Ng’ok, Mohamed Dahir, and Joseph Tuikong Rotich will serve on the councils of the University of Nairobi and the Open University of Kenya.

Shamim Chanzu and Florence Mutua have been appointed to the councils of Karatina University and Mama Ngina University College, respectively. Notably, the appointment of Lizzie Chongoti has been revoked.

Trade and Housing

In the investment sector, Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui made changes in the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, including the revocation of Josephat Gichunge Mwirabua Kabeabea’s appointment as chairperson and member of the Anti-Counterfeit Authority board.

The housing sector also saw key changes. Lands and Housing Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome appointed six new members to the Board of Trustees of the Kenya Slum Upgrading, Low-Cost Housing, and Infrastructure Trust Fund. Among the appointees are Kizito Wangalwa and Susan Kabue.

In the communications sector, Information, Communications, and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo appointed four new members to the Media Council of Kenya. The new members are Kosgei Kemboi Alvin, Abduba Mollu Ido, Enock Nyanchoga Monari, and Risper Awuor Olick.