Seth Panyako voting on November 27, 2025.

NATIONAL NEWS

Panyako Rejects Malava By-Election Results, Claims Victory Was Stolen

Panyako claimed that the official results do not reflect the will of Malava voters.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27 – DAP–K candidate Seth Panyako has rejected the results of the Malava parliamentary by-election, alleging that the final tally was manipulated to deny him what he describes as a clear grassroots victory.

His statement came shortly after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared UDA’s David Ndakwa as the MP-elect.

Panyako claimed that the official results do not reflect the will of Malava voters, accusing unnamed actors of engineering a coordinated plan to alter the numbers at the tallying stage.

“We won in 134 out of 198 polling stations, but still they managed to manipulate and subvert the will of the people. They used 54 polling stations to steal the elections,” Panyako said.

He further alleged that the poll was marred by intimidation, targeted attacks on his campaign team, and what he termed deliberate interference meant to tilt the outcome against him.

According to him, his agents were harassed, ejected from tallying centres, and obstructed from monitoring the vote count.

Panyako also claimed personal safety threats during the exercise, stating that attempts were made on his life but credited his supporters for remaining steadfast in a climate he described as tense and coercive.

“Despite violence against us, and attempts on my life, you stood firm. Our heads are still up,” he said in his statement.

He thanked his supporters for what he termed unwavering loyalty and urged them to remain calm and resolute, adding that he does not accept the declared outcome as a reflection of the electorate’s choice.

“I have not lost this election and therefore it cannot determine my political future,” Panyako stated, signalling he may seek further action or contest the results.

IEBC, security agencies and the winning camp have not issued responses to Panyako’s claims.

