Smart Applications deepens Zambia presence with launch of digital health platforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 23 — African digital health leader Smart Applications International has expanded its footprint in Zambia with the launch of two cutting-edge digital platforms designed to modernize patient care, hospital management, and insurance coordination.

The company unveiled the Smart Access App and SmartHealth+, complementary innovations that digitize the entire healthcare journey — from hospital admission and benefit tracking to wellness monitoring and administrative management.

The Smart Access App eliminates the need for physical medical cards by introducing a biometric and virtual identification system. It integrates GPS-enabled hospital locators, real-time benefit tracking, and personalized wellness tools for users.

Its counterpart, SmartHealth+, serves as an enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for healthcare institutions, streamlining admissions, billing, inventory management, and electronic medical records.

Significant milestone

Smart Applications Group Managing Director Harrison Muiru said the rollout in Zambia marks a significant milestone in the firm’s ongoing pan-African expansion.

“Our strategy has never been about merely selling software. We are architecting the infrastructure for Africa’s health tech future,” said Muiru. “The integration of Smart Access App and SmartHealth+ in Zambia creates a blueprint for a connected ecosystem we intend to replicate across the continent.”

Group Marketing Director Esther Muiruri added that it designed the innovation around user needs, noting:

“We are moving healthcare from a transaction to an interaction. The era of lost cards and opaque benefit statements is over. Your fingerprint becomes your identity, and your phone your health portal.”

Zambia Country Manager Joseph Wahome said Smart tailored the systems to the local market after nearly a decade of engagement, enabling hospitals to reallocate administrative resources toward patient care.

“This launch is our definitive prescription for efficiency and inclusion in healthcare access,” he said.

Smart Applications International now serves millions of users and over 9,000 medical providers across 11 African countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Zambia — solidifying its position as one of Africa’s most influential digital health enablers.