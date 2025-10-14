Planning fireworks for Diwali? You’ll need a license

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The government now requires individuals and institutions planning to display fireworks during this year’s Diwali and Hindu New Year celebrations set for October 20 to obtain licenses in line with new safety and compliance guidelines.

Under the guidelines, applicants will seek clearance from State Department for Mining or respective County Mining Offices.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, fireworks will only be permitted at authorised venues such as clubs, hotels, temples, sports grounds, school compounds, or any other sites cleared by an Inspector of Explosives.

Under the updated rules, fireworks displays must adhere to strict operational limits.

The Ministry directed that display shells used in urban and built-up areas must not exceed four inches in calibre, unless specifically exempted by the Inspector of Explosives.

Displays will only be allowed between 7pm and 11pm on authorised dates — from Friday, October 17 to Monday, October 20, 2025.

No sales to children under 13

Additionally, only qualified, experienced, and sober persons will be permitted to handle or ignite aerial shells and other display fireworks.

Dealers have also been cautioned against selling fireworks to children under the age of 13, as doing so constitutes an offence under the Explosives Act, Cap 115 of the Laws of Kenya.

The sale of aerial display fireworks — including shells, rockets, Roman candles, and cakes — will be restricted to holders of valid display permits duly signed by an Inspector of Explosives.

“The Hindu community is requested to ensure that fireworks displays are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Explosives Act, Cap 115, Laws of Kenya. Fireworks displays should be conducted in an orderly manner so that the general public is not inconvenienced,” the Ministry said.

“Displays are to be held between 7pm and 11pm only during the authorised dates.”

The Ministry emphasised that the revised guidelines are intended to enhance public safety, prevent accidents, and ensure that celebrations proceed in an orderly manner without disrupting surrounding communities.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals celebrated globally, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.