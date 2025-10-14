What you need to know about Kenya’s new fireworks licensing rules

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 — The government has tightened rules governing fireworks displays ahead of this year’s Diwali and Hindu New Year festivities, requiring all individuals and institutions to obtain a license before lighting up the sky.

According to a notice issued by the Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, anyone planning to display fireworks must apply for authorization from the State Department for Mining or their respective County Mining Office.

The new directive aims to enhance public safety, prevent accidents, and ensure celebrations proceed in an orderly manner.

Who needs a fireworks license

Licenses are now mandatory for all fireworks displays, whether public or private, including those organized by clubs, hotels, temples, schools, and event grounds. No fireworks may be displayed without prior clearance from an Inspector of Explosives.

Approved venues and time limits

The Ministry stated that fireworks will only be allowed at authorised venues, such as:

Clubs and hotels

Temples and religious centres

Sports grounds or school compounds

Any other site cleared by an Inspector of Explosives

Displays must take place between 7pm and 11pm on the authorised dates — Friday, October 17 to Monday, October 20, 2025.

Technical and safety requirements

Under the new operational limits:

Display shells in urban or built-up areas must not exceed four inches in calibre, unless specifically exempted by the Inspector of Explosives.

Only qualified, experienced, and sober persons are permitted to handle or fire aerial shells and other fireworks.

Dealers are prohibited from selling fireworks to children under 13 years, as doing so is an offence under the Explosives Act, Cap 115 of the Laws of Kenya.



Permits for dealers and display organisers

The sale and use of aerial display fireworks — including shells, rockets, Roman candles, and cakes — will be limited to holders of valid display permits signed by an Inspector of Explosives.

“The Hindu community is requested to ensure that fireworks displays are carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Explosives Act, Cap 115, Laws of Kenya,” the Ministry said.

“Displays should be conducted in an orderly manner so that the general public is not inconvenienced.”

Purpose of the new guidelines

The Ministry emphasised that the regulations are designed to protect lives and property, ensure fireworks displays remain within the law, and prevent public disturbance during festive periods.

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is one of the most important Hindu celebrations worldwide, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. It will fall on October 20 or 21.