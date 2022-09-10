Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Queen Elizabeth II wore the Imperial State Crown for her coronation in 1953

World

Crown Jewels: The royal family’s precious gems

Published

London (AFP), Mar 14 – The Crown Jewels form the centrepiece of the royal coronation, and symbolise the pomp and history of the British monarchy over the centuries.

– The Imperial State Crown –

The crown was commissioned for king George VI’s coronation in 1937.

Used for formal events such as the state opening of parliament, Queen Elizabeth II wore it following her coronation ceremony.

The crown bears 2,868 diamonds, 269 pearls, 17 sapphires and 11 emeralds.

It weighs 1,060 grams (2.3 pounds) and is 31.5 centimetres (12.4 inches) tall.

The second-largest stone cut from the Cullinan Diamond — the largest diamond ever mined — adorns the front.

– The Sovereign’s Sceptre –

The Sovereign’s Sceptre with Dove symbolises the Christian Holy Ghost and the monarch’s pastoral role © AFP/File / STRINGER

A gold rod with a globe, cross and dove at the top, the sceptre’s design symbolises the Christian Holy Ghost.

It is associated with the monarch’s pastoral role towards the people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It weighs 1,150 grams and is 110.2 centimetres long.

– The Sovereign’s Sceptre –

The sceptre represents the monarch’s temporal power and good governance and complements the spiritual power symbolised by the Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

It weighs 1,170 grams and is 92.2 centimetres long.

The largest colourless cut diamond in the world, the Cullinan I, reigns at the top. It weighs 106 grams and is known as the “First Star of Africa”.

The diamond’s weight meant the sceptre had to be reinforced in 1910.

– The Sovereign’s Orb –

The Sovereign’s Orb represents the monarch’s power and the Christian world © INP/AFP/File / STF

The orb represents the monarch’s power and the Christian world.

The gold piece of jewellery is surrounded by a band of diamonds, emeralds, rubies, sapphire and pearls and topped with amethyst and a cross.

It is 27.5 centimetres high and weighs 1,320 grams.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– The gold Ampulla –

The eagle-shaped vessel holds the consecrated oil used in coronation ceremonies.

The gold Ampulla, fashioned in the shape of an eagle, holds the consecrated oil used in the coronation © AFP/File / MATT DUNHAM

The eagle’s head comes off to allow oil to be poured into the vessel.

The design is based on a legend that the Virgin Mary appeared to medieval English saint Thomas Becket and handed him a golden eagle and oil to anoint future English kings.

It weighs 660 grams and measures 20.7 x 10.4 centimetres.

– The Spurs –

Gold, leather, velvet and gold thread make up one of the most ancient parts of Britain’s royal coronation paraphernalia.

The Crown Jewels form the centrepiece of the royal coronation, symbolising centuries of history © POOL/AFP/File / NEIL HALL

The use of spurs to represent knighthood in coronations dates back to the coronation of Richard I in 1189.

Spurs were traditionally fastened to the king’s feet during coronation ceremonies but presented and placed on the altar for queens.

– The Cullinan Diamond –

It was the largest diamond ever mined when discovered in South Africa in 1905, weighing 621 grams in its uncut state.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Transvaal government presented it to King Edward VII on his 66th birthday in 1907 as a gesture of reconciliation after the Second Boer War (1899-1902).

Three employees of Asschers of Amsterdam worked 14-hour days for eight months to cut and polish nine large stones from the original gem.

When workers began to cut the diamond, the first blow broke the knife rather than the diamond.

– St Edward’s Crown –

The solid gold St Edward’s Crown, made in 1661, was not used in coronation ceremonies for more than 200 years as it was too heavy © POOL/AFP/File / JACK HILL

Crown jeweller Robert Viner made it in 1661 for the coronation of king Charles II, after the previous medieval crown was melted down by parliamentarian rebels in 1649 during the English Civil War.

Monarchs did not wear the solid gold crown in coronation ceremonies for more than 200 years as it was too heavy.

It weighs 2,040 grams and is 30.2 centimetres tall.

– Coronation ring –

The ring dates back to the coronation of King William IV in 1831.

Queen Victoria did not wear it for her coronation in 1838 as her fingers were too small.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Purple Robe of Estate –

Twelve seamstresses from the Royal School of Needlework took 3,500 hours to make it.

The robe is made of silk and embroidered with the monarch’s cipher, wheat ears and olive branches.

– The Stone of Scone –

Also known as the “Stone of Destiny”, it is the ancient symbol of Scotland’s monarchy.

The sandstone slab weighs 152 kilograms (335.1 pounds).

The Imperial State Crown is used at formal occasions, including the State Opening of Parliament © POOL/AFP/File / OLI SCARFF

English king Edward I seized it in 1296 and incorporated it into the throne at Westminster, London.

Scottish nationalists stole it from London’s Westminster Abbey in 1950 and it later reappeared in Arbroath Abbey, Scotland. It was formally returned to Scotland in 1996.

The stone will only leave Scotland again for a coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome lauds Queen Elizabeth II’s efforts to unite the Commonwealth

Koome conveyed the message in a letter to Lord Burnett of Maldon, the Chief Justice of England and Wales.

17 hours ago

World

Death of Queen Elizabeth II: What happens next?

London , Sep 9 – The death of Queen Elizabeth II sets in motion a finely choreographed plan honed and planned to the last...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President-elect Ruto Joins Global Leaders in Mourning Queen Elizabeth II

Nairobi, Kenya, Sept 9 – President-Elect William Ruto has joined other leaders across the globe in mourning Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom...

22 hours ago

World

William and Kate modernise royal family life

London (AFP), Sep 9 – William and Kate have brought a more relaxed and personal approach to royal duties and are raising their children...

1 day ago

World

Future king William’s influence grows as he hits 40

London, Jun 20 – Prince William’s 40th birthday this week marks a significant milestone for the future king, who is rapidly stamping his authority...

June 20, 2022

World

Britain gets in party mode with star-studded concert for queen’s jubilee

London (AFP), Jun 4 – Britain revelled in celebrations Saturday for Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne as it staged a spectacular...

June 5, 2022

World

Military parade kicks off queen’s historic jubilee celebrations

London (AFP), Jun 1 – Huge crowds converged on central London in bright sunshine on Thursday for the start of four days of public...

June 2, 2022

World

Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne: key dates

London (AFP), Feb 6 – Queen Elizabeth II turned 96 on Thursday. Here are some of the key moments in her life. – 1926:...

April 21, 2022