Queen Elizabeth II celebrated at Naromoru church she attended in 1952

NYERI, Kenya, Sep 17 — Queen Elizabeth II has been eulogized as a witty, joyful, inspiration and an example to many around the globe.

In a memorial service held at the ACK St Philips Naromoru in Nyeri county on Saturday, the departed monarch was remembered as one who left a mark in every aspect of her life and more so her strong stance in Christian faith.

Princess Elizabeth attended a church service at the Anglican Church in Naromoru during her visit in 1952, a day before be became Queen following the death of King George VI died on February 6, 1952.

While referring to excerpt from Queen Elizabeth II remarks once made, Timothy West, one of the speakers at the memorial service, said that the monarch had served her life as an inspiring example of service in this modern world.

“I sense that a key part of her ability to remain such a rock is because of her willingness to draw upon Gods help during her reign,” West told the congregation.

“Christ not only revealed to us truth in his teachings ,he lived by what he believed, and gave us the strength to try and do the same and finally on the cross he showed the supreme example of physical and moral courage,” he quoted from the departed monarch’s 1981 Christmas message.

While referring to her sense of humour and witty nature, West recounted an instance where American tourists had asked her whether she’d ever met the queen to which she replied “No!” showing them to her bodyguard and saying “maybe he has”.

Brigadier Ronnie Westerman who represented the British High Commission at the service remembered the departed Queen as someone she’s been proud serving during her 29 years of service in the British army.

“Just throughout our service we have the word queen throughout. We have queens regulations, queens regiments. We serve our queen and country, so changing that to king will make us change what we think about what that means,” Ronnie said.

On its part, the St Philips church said it prides itself in being part of history having been a place the late Monarch visited and fellowshipped 70 years ago.

“She has not only been a role model but touched the lives of many and even if we have not met her physically, we have heard the things that have been said about her,” Archdeacon Samuel Mwangi.

“I want to believe that this is an awakening to many, especially those that have forgotten their faith and will help them rekindle their relationship with God.”