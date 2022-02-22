Wanjigi should follow protocol in addressing complaints, Mbadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The push and pull between businessman Jimi Wanjigi and the Orange Democratic Movement party continued on Tuesday after the party’s National Chairman John Mbadi maintained that Wanjigi is not among those attending the National Delegates Convention (NDC)set to take place this over the weekend.

Mbadi was responding to Wanjigi who insisted that he will be at the NDC, despite the party’s Nairobi Branch chairman George Aladwa earlier statement that the businessman cum politician is not a listed delegate.

Wanjigi indicated that he was a bona fide delegate, and no one had the right to refuse him entry.

Mbadi however stated that Wanjigi was just an ordinary member, and that if he has issues, he can have them addressed via internal mechanisms.

“If he has issues, he should follow due process of the law. Wanjigi is basically an ordinary member, and he is not a delegate as far as I am concerned and he will not attend Kasarani,” said Mbadi.

Badi further said that Wanjigi as a member of the party has the right to propose an agenda that he wants addressed included.

“Our Constitution provides that if you want an order or an agenda you can propose it to the National Executive Committee (NEC) through the Chairman, he hasn’t made a formal proposal for any agenda to be included, he is just complaining,” stated Mbadi.

Wanjigi during the Tuesday presser accused the party of using underhand tactics to oppress him after he declared his interest in the presidency.

He also put the blame on ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta of persecuting him because of his political stand.