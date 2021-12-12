Finally! Cost of power down by 15pc from this month

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 12 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced that the cost of electricity will go down by 15 percent from this month.

Speaking during the Jamhuri Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens on Sunday, the Head of State said this will be the first tranche of the reduction of energy cost with the other 15 percent reduction to be implemented early next year in a move aimed at cushioning Kenyans and entrepreneurs from high energy costs.

“I am pleased to announce to the nation that the reduction of the cost of electricity will be implemented in two tranches of 15 pc each with the first 15 pc achieved through initial actions focusing on system and commercial losses and this will be reflected in people’s bills in December of this year,” he stated.

The President said that the Ministry of Energy has also initiated engagements with Independent Power Producers (IPP) aimed at renegotiation of power purchase agreements so as to give better value for money to consumers.