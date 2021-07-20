Kenya hosts A3+1 retreat to craft Africa-Caribbean agenda at UNSC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Kenya is hosting a retreat of the United Nations Security Council’s block of four elected Members that seeks to reinvigorate the group’s role in the execution of the African and Caribbean agenda at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau inaugurated the A3+1 retreat on Monday as part of Kenya’s execution of her peace and security mandate at both the UN Security Council and at the African Union Peace and Security Council.

“Amb. Macharia Kamau welcomed the visiting delegations of the A3+1, noting, with appreciation, that the A3+1 arrangement had become a formidable part of the UN Security Council Political workings, in addition to providing a critical platform for the prosecution of Africa’s Agenda – and that of the Sixth Region (the Caribbean) – at the UN Security Council,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The A3+1 bloc comprises Niger, Kenya and Tunisia who are current non-permanent members of the UNSC representing the African region and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines representing the Caribbean.

The Principal Secretary noted adoption of a common approach to matters affecting the African continent was vital in the development of a lasting working method and institutional capabilities that would provide the necessary protection to the legacy of the A3+1.

Visiting delegates noted that Kenya’s membership to the Council had brought the necessary gravitas that allowed for serious engagements and deliberations on matters in Africa at the Security Council.

The UN Security Council consists of fifteen countries in which the USA, Russia, China, UK and France are permanent members.

The A3+1 retreat will close on Friday.