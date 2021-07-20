Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau inaugurated the A3+1 retreat on Monday as part of Kenya’s execution of her peace and security mandate at both the UN Security Council and at the African Union Peace and Security Council/MFA

Africa

Kenya hosts A3+1 retreat to craft Africa-Caribbean agenda at UNSC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Kenya is hosting a retreat of the United Nations Security Council’s block of four elected Members that seeks to reinvigorate the group’s role in the execution of the African and Caribbean agenda at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau inaugurated the A3+1 retreat on Monday as part of Kenya’s execution of her peace and security mandate at both the UN Security Council and at the African Union Peace and Security Council.

“Amb. Macharia Kamau welcomed the visiting delegations of the A3+1, noting, with appreciation, that the A3+1 arrangement had become a formidable part of the UN Security Council Political workings, in addition to providing a critical platform for the prosecution of Africa’s Agenda – and that of the Sixth Region (the Caribbean) – at the UN Security Council,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The A3+1 bloc comprises Niger, Kenya and Tunisia who are current non-permanent members of the UNSC representing the African region and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines representing the Caribbean.

The Principal Secretary noted adoption of a common approach to matters affecting the African continent was vital in the development of a lasting working method and institutional capabilities that would provide the necessary protection to the legacy of the A3+1.

Visiting delegates noted that Kenya’s membership to the Council had brought the necessary gravitas that allowed for serious engagements and deliberations on matters in Africa at the Security Council.

The UN Security Council consists of fifteen countries in which the USA, Russia, China, UK and France are permanent members.

The A3+1 retreat will close on Friday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Police retrieve derailed Kisumu tanker after an all-night watch to prevent siphoning

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 20 – Police in Kisumu on Tuesday morning recovered a petrol tanker that veered off the road and plunged into River...

13 mins ago

World

Journalists, activists ensnared in Israeli spyware scandal

Paris (AFP), Jul 18 – European politicians and media groups voiced outrage Monday over reports that an Israeli firm supplied phone malware used by...

11 hours ago

World

CNN to ramp up streaming as viewers quit cable

New York (AFP), Jul 19 – CNN unveiled plans Monday to launch a subscription streaming service next year in a stepped up effort to...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Karatina University research chief roots for local printing of ballot papers

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 19 – The search for four Commissioners at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) entered its third week on Monday...

16 hours ago

Capital Health

Health ministry reports 8.2pc coronavirus positivity rate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 431 new COVID-19 cases after 5,281 samples were analyzed, raising the total...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Raila expresses concern over child disappearances, murders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Monday expressed concerns over an increasing number of children reported missing some of whom...

20 hours ago

World

Japan court jails US duo over Carlos Ghosn escape

Tokyo (AFP), Jul 19 – An American father-son duo who helped former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn flee Japan were sentenced to jail by a...

21 hours ago

Africa

Zuma graft trial resumes after deadly South Africa violence

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, Jul 19 – The graft trial of South African ex-president Jacob Zuma resumed on Monday, held online in a bid to...

21 hours ago