No, you can’t discharge my wife over high bills, man tells Karen Hospital in court case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19-The family of a patient admitted at Karen Hospital in Nairobi is opposed to an attempt by the institution to have their kin discharged over an unpaid medical bill of Sh23 million.

The family has urged the court to reject a request by the hospital to release the mother who delivered through elective Caesarian Section but developed serious complications.

In the alternative, the institution seeks the green light to transfer her to Kenyatta National Hospital which will be cost effective.

But her husband, in an affidavit, has denied claims that the family abandoned her and wants Karen Hospital to take responsibility for alleged negligence.

He claims the move by the private health institution is intended to burden KNH as a result of its recklessness.

The aggrieved husband insists that it is the duty of Karen Hospital to take care of his wife until she gets well.

The patient was admitted to the facility in February 2019 after attending the Antenatal clinic but developed spinal anesthesia as a result of the operation.

Since then, she has been at the High Dependency Unit for post -operation management.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

It is for this reason that her bill has skyrocketed because of the airway maintenance and physiotherapy she continues to get for recurrent chest infections.

Through the advice of its Medical Advisory Committee, the hospital resolved it would be cost-effective for the patient to be placed on home-based care in consultation with the family.

As a high standard health care institution with a high cost of medical services which the patient is unable to meet, Karen Hospital prays that the application is allowed.