Industrial Area Remand closed to new prisoners after COVID-19 cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6- The Government on Tuesday announced the closure of Industrial Area Remand Prison, following increased cases of COVID-19 infections among prisoners.

Of the 64 cases of coronavirus recorded in Nairobi on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rashid Aman said 35 cases were from the remand prison.

“This directive now stops remandees being transferred to that facility,” the CAS said.

Kenya recorded 137 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with a most of the detected at the remand prison and Kakuma Refugee camp which had 33 cases.

Industrial Area prison recorded a high number of infections in mid-May when 42 inmates tested positive.

The country’s national tally from coronavirus cases rose to 39,586 Tuesday.