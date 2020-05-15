Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Judiciary Headquarters in Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Supreme Court rules that CRA decisions not binding to Parliament

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 15 – The Supreme Court has determined that the recommendations of the Commission on Revenue Allocation are not binding to Parliament.

In the advisory opinion backed by a majority of the five-judge bench, Chief Justice David Maraga, who is also the President of the apex court stated that the determination will block a repeat of a prolonged impasse over consideration of the Division of Revenue Bill as was experienced last year.

This forced Governors to move to the Supreme Court to seek its guidance on how government revenues should be shared out between the counties and the national government after the National Assembly disregarded the recommendations of the CRA, which is constitutionally mandated to formulate the revenue sharing projections annually.

The situation took a fresh twist after the National Assembly passed the Appropriation Act, 2019 – which stipulates how funds provided for in the budget is to be allocated- before Parliment had passed the Bill.

Parliament delayed to pass the Division of Revenue Bill following disagreements between the Senate and the National Assembly, a fallout which left the 47 counties starved of cash.

This is after the National Assembly backed the Treasury’s proposal to allocate counties Sh310 billion as equitable shared revenue, but the Senate rejected it and instead provided for the allocation of Sh335 billion in line with the CRA advise.

The mediation committee, with representatives from the two Houses, failed to reach a deal, prompting the court action.

But in its consideration, the Supreme Court cautioned a prolonged stalemate in the enactment could form grounds for any citizen to move to the High Court to seek the dissolution of Parliament for failing to enact the legation under the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lady Justice Njoki Ndungu gave a dissenting opinion.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017