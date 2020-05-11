Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman /FILE/MOH

Capital Health

Kajiado registers 9 COVID-19 cases as national virus tally hits 700

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 11 – Kajiado County recorded nine more coronavirus cases on Monday, out of the 28 confirmed cases registered in the country within 24 hours raising the country’s COVID-19 tally to 700.

The new cases raise to seventeen the total number of coronavirus cases registered in Kajiado.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said all the nine cases recorded in Kajiado are from Kenyan truck drivers from Tanzania, raising concerns over increased infections at border counties.

“It concerns us when see large numbers of cases at border counties. The nine cases in Kajiado are Kenyan truck drivers from Tanzania who were tested at Namanga border point,” Aman pointed out.

Mombasa and Nairobi accounted for 10 and 7 cases respectively, with the country’s coronavirus death toll raising to thirty-three after one more patient succumbed to the virus in Nairobi.

Wajir also a border county bordering Somalia, accounted for two cases registered in the country on Monday, raising to 11 coronavirus cases in the county.

The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced designated stopover areas for truckers transporting cargo to neighboring countries in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Public Health Dr Francis Kuria elaborated the enhanced measures as the cargo transport sector emerged as a potential weak link in the fight to contain COVID-19.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

So far Seven Kenyan truck drivers are being treated in Uganda after they tested positive on Friday.

Kuria further said the ministry had scaled up the number of testing centres for cargo transporters along the Nairobi-Namanga corridor and the Mombasa-Nairobi-Malaba corridor.

This is in addition to the requirement that cargo truck drivers be tested 48 hours and obtains a COVID-19 free Certificate before their scheduled travel.

The requirement for a COVID-19 free certificate was adopted by the East African Communities countries as they seek to ensure seamless movement of goods into the region.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017