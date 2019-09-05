Police probe theft of Sh72mn during ATM replenishing in Nairobi

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5- Police are investigating circumstances under which Sh72 million was stolen by three men said to have been posing as Administration Police officers escorting cash to an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in Nairobi West shopping centre.

Of interest to detectives is how the three managed to be part of the crew that collected the money from security firm G4S in Industrial area on Thursday morning.

Police said the G4S officials claim the men turned out to be robbers and pointed guns at them as they replenished a Standard Chartered Bank ATM AT 6am.

“On arrival they (security guards) requested for the password from headquarters, then opened the ATM machine. The officers who were escorting the cash turned out to be robbers and offloaded the cash to another car that emerged (all over sudden) and they made away with 13 bags of cash,” a police report seen by Capital FM News states.

Similar cases were reported earlier this year, but involving a different bank.