DusitD2 hotel reopens after January terror attack

, NAIROBI, Jul 31 – dusitD2 Nairobi was set to re-open on Wednesday in an elaborate ceremony that marks a new beginning after the January 15 terror attack that left 21 people dead.

Events lined up in a programme released by the establishment shows that a flag was set to arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the morning to be received by General Manager Michael Metaxas representatives from the Tourism ministry.

It will then be taken to St Andrews Church in Westlands where a last mile run will kick off led by marathoner David Rudisha to dusitD2 Complex.

“Six DusitD2 properties across the world including Thailand, Bhutan, China, Egypt and Dubai have hosted the Dusitd2 Nairobi flag to show support to the Hotel during its closure and in memory of the six colleagues lost during the January 15 terror attack,” read a statement from the Hotel.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Thai Ambassador Cherdkiat Atthakor will officially receive the flag at the Dusit D2 before handing over the flag to Recce Squad Officers for hoisting as Kenya national anthem is played.

The hotel was among establishments at the complex that suffered casualty in the attack that was claimed by Al Shabaab terrorists.