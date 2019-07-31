DusitD2 hotel reopens after January terror attack

Today 10:41 am (5 hours ago)
dusitD2 flag that landed in Nairobi on July 31, 2019 to signify the hotel’s re-opening after the January 2019 attack. Photo/COURTESY.

By LABAN WANAMBISI, NAIROBI, Jul 31 – dusitD2 Nairobi was set to re-open on Wednesday in an elaborate ceremony that marks a new beginning after the January 15 terror attack that left 21 people dead.

Events lined up in a programme released by the establishment shows that a flag was set to arrive at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in the morning to be received by General Manager Michael Metaxas representatives from the Tourism ministry.

It will then be taken to St Andrews Church in Westlands where a last mile run will kick off led by marathoner David Rudisha to dusitD2 Complex.

“Six DusitD2 properties across the world including Thailand, Bhutan, China, Egypt and Dubai have hosted the Dusitd2 Nairobi flag to show support to the Hotel during its closure and in memory of the six colleagues lost during the January 15 terror attack,” read a statement from the Hotel.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala and Thai Ambassador Cherdkiat Atthakor will officially receive the flag at the Dusit D2 before handing over the flag to Recce Squad Officers for hoisting as Kenya national anthem is played.

Potraits of 6 Dusit employees who died in the attack were displayed during a memorial service at Consolata Shrines in Nairobi./Photo/CFM-FILE

The hotel was among establishments at the complex that suffered casualty in the attack that was claimed by Al Shabaab terrorists.

Post Views: 119

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed