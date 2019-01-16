Foreign Missions condemn Riverside terror attack

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – Foreign missions in the country have condemned Tuesday’s terror attack at the dusitD2 Complex along 14 Riverside Drive describing it as ‘an act of cowardice’.

Through his twitter account, the US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec commended the courage of security operators who are actively working to end the attack.

He stated that the Embassy is in close communication with Kenyan authorities and is providing assistance.

“We commend the courage of Kenyan security services actively working to end the attack. The U.S. Mission is in close communication with Kenyan authorities and is providing assistance. All Mission personnel are safe and we stand ready to assist U.S. citizens in need,” he stated.

At the same time, the Chinese Embassy stated it will stand firmly with the government in the fight against terrorism.

“The Chinese Embassy strongly condemns all forms of terrorism and highly appreciates the swift response by the Kenyan security agencies. We would like to express our deepest sympathy with the victims and their families. We will stand firmly with the Kenyan government and Kenyan people in their fight against terrorism.”

British High Commissioner to Kenya Nic Haley wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

Earlier, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Gutteres led international leaders in condemning the terrorist attack.

In a twitter post his Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohammed said, she joined Guterres in condemning the evolving terrorist attack in Kenya and also in expressing total solidarity to the people and government.