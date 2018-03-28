Advise govt to respect courts, Opposition tells AG Kihara

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 28 – “Advise the government to obey court orders,” was the rallying call from Opposition MPs made to incoming Attorney General Paul Kihara after the National Assembly unanimously approved his nomination.

In his contribution to the debate, Minority Leader John Mbadi urged the new AG as the chief legal advisor to advise the government to respect court orders.

“This drama with Mr Miguna Miguna is unnecessary. I hope the first assignment that Paul Kihara is going to take even before he gets to the office, because he has the confidence of the President and government let him advise the government to stop this drama that is going on at the JKIA,” Mbadi said.

Majority Leader Aden Duale urged MPs to support recommendations by the Committee on Appointments which conducted his approval hearings citing that he exhibited immense knowledge of the law and the understanding of the environment in which he is expected to serve as the Attorney General.

Following the approval by the National Assembly Justice Kihara who is the outgoing President of the Court of Appeal is now waiting to be sworn in as the sixth Attorney General to replace Githu Muigai.

“It is my privilege to urge Members of Parliament to adapt the recommendation of the Committee. The House approves the appointment of Paul Kihara as the next Attorney General,” said Duale.

The Majority Leader said they gave the former Appellate Court judge a clean bill of health after they did not get any memoranda objecting to his nomination.

He further paid tribute to retired AG Muigai.

“Prof. Githu was a brilliant law professor and we thank him for his service. Justice Kihara as AG must begin by bringing back a robust relationship between the Executive and Judiciary,” Duale said.

Speaking during his approval sitting held last week, Justice Kihara promised to create mechanisms between agencies in the judicial system to ease access to justice and reduce case backlogs.

He noted many cases are still pending in courts and that many Kenyans wait too long for justice because of lack of seamless linkages among the Judiciary, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.